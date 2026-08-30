This Burger King Kids' Meal Swap Makes Your Order So Much Sweeter

There's a sweet swap you should know about if you ritually roll into the Burger King drive-thru to get King Jr. Kids Meals for your littles (or, heck, for yourself — more adults are opting for kids meals at fast food chains nowadays to save money). If you'd rather receive a treat than a toy with your kids meal, BK will let you trade out the included prize for a dessert instead.

You can swap the toy for a chocolate chip cookie at no extra charge. For an added cost, ranging from pocket change to more than $1, depending on the location, you can get soft serve ice cream in a cup or a cone. Be aware that not all BKs offer the ice cream swap, though — some only offer the chocolate chip cookie. So, check with your local restaurant before promising ice cream to your kids. Heads up, also, that vanilla is Burger King's only soft serve flavor, as of August 2026. If you want something flashier, forego the toy trade-up and just order one of BK's various other desserts on the side.

The kids meal treat-for-toy exchange is easy to request. It can be selected in the Burger King app or website-based ordering interface by clicking the "Toy" option in the customization screen and then changing your selection from "Toy" to the treat of your choice. Or, of course, you can simply ask for the substitution in person at your local restaurant.

Reddit users report requesting the swap and still being given a toy, along with the dessert, when all was said and done. So, depending on the location and server, you could similarly luck out and get both.