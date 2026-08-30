This Burger King Kids' Meal Swap Makes Your Order So Much Sweeter
There's a sweet swap you should know about if you ritually roll into the Burger King drive-thru to get King Jr. Kids Meals for your littles (or, heck, for yourself — more adults are opting for kids meals at fast food chains nowadays to save money). If you'd rather receive a treat than a toy with your kids meal, BK will let you trade out the included prize for a dessert instead.
You can swap the toy for a chocolate chip cookie at no extra charge. For an added cost, ranging from pocket change to more than $1, depending on the location, you can get soft serve ice cream in a cup or a cone. Be aware that not all BKs offer the ice cream swap, though — some only offer the chocolate chip cookie. So, check with your local restaurant before promising ice cream to your kids. Heads up, also, that vanilla is Burger King's only soft serve flavor, as of August 2026. If you want something flashier, forego the toy trade-up and just order one of BK's various other desserts on the side.
The kids meal treat-for-toy exchange is easy to request. It can be selected in the Burger King app or website-based ordering interface by clicking the "Toy" option in the customization screen and then changing your selection from "Toy" to the treat of your choice. Or, of course, you can simply ask for the substitution in person at your local restaurant.
Reddit users report requesting the swap and still being given a toy, along with the dessert, when all was said and done. So, depending on the location and server, you could similarly luck out and get both.
Other Burger King kids meal options for your littles
While Burger King is one of America's oldest chain restaurants still serving food, it wasn't the first to offer a kids' meal. That honor went to a brand called Burger Chef, which introduced a child combo called the Fun Meal in 1973. BK didn't roll out its first kid combos until the early 1980s. Burger Chef eventually went out of business, though, and Burger King and its kids' meals are still going strong with sized-down goodies for younger BK fans.
Burger King prides itself on letting customers "Have it your way" with flexible customization options. The chain's famous Whopper can be customized in a shocking number of ways, for instance — over 200,000, according to the BK website. While the King Jr. Kids' Meals don't have quite that many upgrade choices, there are nonetheless a fair number of alternatives for little diners.
In addition to the sweet treat swap, kids can choose between a hamburger, cheeseburger, or Crown Nuggets as their main entree. Those whimsical, crown-shaped chicken tenders, incidentally, are among formerly phased-out fast food menu items that have been revived in 2026, and their fun shapes make them perfect for small eaters. If opting for the nuggets, your junior diner can choose from a variety of dipping sauces to enjoy them with.
For a side snack, the kids' meal includes a choice of Value French Fries, Value Onion Rings, or Mott's Applesauce. For their beverage, kids can have Honest Kids Apple Juice or, for an upcharge, fat-free milk, chocolate milk, or a soft drink.