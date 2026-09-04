Texas Double Whopper Vs Rodeo Double Cheeseburger: How The Burger King Menu Items Differ

With its distinctive flame-grilled patties and seemingly endless set of burger variations, including numerous limited and regional editions, Burger King has carved a name for itself as one of the indisputable leaders of the fast food world. As for trying to figure out which of its many sandwiches on offer are the best, we have you covered for the top 10. But, when it comes to two of its more distinct, Southwestern-inspired items — the Texas Double Whopper and the Rodeo Double Cheeseburger — you might wonder how exactly they differ.

For starters, the two burgers have some things in common beyond their geographic allusions. Both include a double serving of Burger King's beef patties and melted American cheese, lumping them together in the chain's cheeseburger category. When it comes to size and fillings, however, they noticeably diverge. The former lives up to its majestic name with a much richer set of fillings, including bacon, vegetables, jalapeños, mayonnaise, and mustard. The latter strips things down with smaller patties, and includes onion rings and barbecue sauce.

Their flavor profiles have broad commonalities (they're a clear homage to the Texas barbecue tradition), but the sheer size and richness of the Texas Double Whopper's fillings clearly stand out, also contributing to their starkly different nutritional values. Here, we break down the differences more closely.