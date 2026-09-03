McDonald's Filet-O-Fish Vs Long John Silver's Fish Sandwich: Here's The Actual Difference

When the munchies start tugging your taste buds seaward, a takeout fish sandwich is a quick, logical choice. After all, restaurant fish sandwiches taste so much better than homemade, and you can sail through a drive-thru and have one in your hand faster than you can say Captain Ahab. When you're fishing for a fast food seafood sando, McDonald's and Long John Silver's are top-of-mind options. But is it all the same underwater fare between the two restaurants, or are their fish sandwiches different enough that it matters which you go to?

There are some definite similarities between Mickey D's Filet-O-Fish — ranked one of the best fast food fish sandwiches by customers — and the Fish Sandwich at Long John Silver's. Each sammie stands alone as its brand's sole (pun intended) permanently offered sando, each one features wild-caught Alaskan pollock, and each comes slathered with tartar sauce. You also pay about the same price at either restaurant, but that's more or less where their similarities end.

Each chain's sammich hits in the $5 to over $7 range, depending on location (though the occasional McDonald's location offers a Filet-O-Fish for under $4). The LJS sammie is larger and meatier, so it could be a better value. For many, though, McD's Filet-O-Fish is a legendary nosh that's in a school by itself (another seafood pun), so being smaller doesn't diminish the classic McFeasting experience. Sail on for a full breakdown of the differences between these two fishy contenders to help you determine which fish burger belongs in your net, and which you should throw back.