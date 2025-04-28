Why Restaurant Fish Sandwiches Taste So Much Better Than Homemade, According To Chefs

Restaurants employ professional chefs and line cooks who put most novice home cooks to shame. Even if you fancy yourself somewhat of a decent cook, restaurants use lots of tricks and tips to make their food — well, more delicious — and this includes fish sandwiches of all kinds. Try as we may, our homemade fish sandwiches don't always live up to the ones you get from a restaurant. When done right, restaurant fish sandwiches are comforting, familiar, crispy, and rich, yet still taste bright and clean. So, how do they do it? Does it all come down to technique, or maybe it's the seasoning?

I checked in with a couple of experts, executive chef Jeff Tunks of Corvina Seafood Grill and executive chef Fergus Conneely of 26 Degree Brewery & Kitchen, to find out why restaurant fish sandwiches often beat amateur home cooks' attempts — and they definitely helped shed some light on the conundrum. Both chefs I consulted are based in Florida, so they are no strangers to top-notch seafood dishes and the joys of perfectly prepared fish sandwiches. Take a few tips from them and with any luck, your homemade version will not only blow your average fast food fish sandwiches out of the water, but give even the best restaurants a run for their money.