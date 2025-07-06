6 Fast Food Fish Sandwiches That Are Batter-Dipped For The Classic Crisp You Crave

When looking for a crispy fish sandwich, the fresher the better. Unfortunately, many fast food fish sandwiches come frozen and breaded, which can lead to the sandwiches being soggy and bland. That's why, when it comes to fish sandwiches, we recommend batter-dipped sandwiches like the North Atlantic Cod Sandwich from Culvers, Long John Silver's fish sandwich, both the spicy and regular giant fish sandwiches from Captain D's, and the seasonal options from Arby's and Carl's-Jr.-slash-Hardee's.

Most batter recipes call for some kind of seasoning, flour, and often beer. After all, any kind of carbonated drink is the secret to perfect fish batter. No beer? No problem! We found that ginger ale is a great non-alcoholic substitute in any beer batter recipe. As for the actual fish, flaky, mild-tasting white fish like cod, pollock, or haddock are the most popular options.

For this list, we focused on places that specifically serve battered fish to best replicate a delicious fried fish fillet served in a sit-down restaurant. Although fish sandwiches entered the fast food environment when a McDonald's franchise owner wanted a product to counter the Lent slump, the golden arches did not make the cut. Despite this, you can still enjoy a freshly cooked filet-o-fish sandwich at McDonald's.