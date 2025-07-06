6 Fast Food Fish Sandwiches That Are Batter-Dipped For The Classic Crisp You Crave
When looking for a crispy fish sandwich, the fresher the better. Unfortunately, many fast food fish sandwiches come frozen and breaded, which can lead to the sandwiches being soggy and bland. That's why, when it comes to fish sandwiches, we recommend batter-dipped sandwiches like the North Atlantic Cod Sandwich from Culvers, Long John Silver's fish sandwich, both the spicy and regular giant fish sandwiches from Captain D's, and the seasonal options from Arby's and Carl's-Jr.-slash-Hardee's.
Most batter recipes call for some kind of seasoning, flour, and often beer. After all, any kind of carbonated drink is the secret to perfect fish batter. No beer? No problem! We found that ginger ale is a great non-alcoholic substitute in any beer batter recipe. As for the actual fish, flaky, mild-tasting white fish like cod, pollock, or haddock are the most popular options.
For this list, we focused on places that specifically serve battered fish to best replicate a delicious fried fish fillet served in a sit-down restaurant. Although fish sandwiches entered the fast food environment when a McDonald's franchise owner wanted a product to counter the Lent slump, the golden arches did not make the cut. Despite this, you can still enjoy a freshly cooked filet-o-fish sandwich at McDonald's.
Fish Sandwich from Long John Silver's
First up on the list is the Fish Sandwich Combo from Long John Silver's. Opening in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1969, Long John Silver's wanted to make sure good quality seafood was accessible to people all over America, not just coastal cities. This sandwich features wild-caught Alaskan pollock and can be served with a side order of waffle fries, hushpuppies, or coleslaw, among other things.
Giant Fish Sandwich from Captain D's
With over 500 locations in 21 states, we'd be remiss not to include Captain D's Giant Fish Combo on our list. The fish is hand-battered and cooked to order to make sure it's as fresh as possible. Speaking of fresh, Captain D's prides itself on never serving processed fish of any kind, only focusing on serving whole tenderloin fillets that are cooked to order, every time.
Redhook Beer Battered Fish Sandwich from Carl's Jr. and Hardee's
A few times a year, Carl's Jr. (or Hardee's, depending on your state) offers its beer-battered fish sandwich, and it's glorious. The differentiating point of this seasonal favorite is the chain's partnership with the Seattle-based Redhook Brewery. The use of craft beer in this batter gives the fish sandwich a hoppy dimension not typically found in fast food.
Beer Battered Fish Sandwich from Arby's
Arby's may be known for its roast beef, but the Atlanta-based fast food chain has quite a rotation of fish sandwiches. Although the other specialty sandwiches like the Fish 'N Cheddar and the King's Hawaiian Deluxe fish sandwich are highly reviewed, if you are looking for that authentic crisp batter, we suggest Arby's Beer Battered fish sandwich. The sandwich uses Alaskan pollock to get that flaky texture that pairs so well with the beer batter.
Spicy Giant Fish Sandwich from Captain D's
In 2022, Captain D's expanded its menu to add a spicy version of its signature giant fish sandwich. Reviews seem mixed as to whether or not the sandwich actually has the kick it promises, with some saying the sandwich gets hotter the more you eat, and others claiming it barely has any heat while some simply celebrate its deliciousness, freshness, and size.
North Atlantic Cod Sandwich from Culver's
Last but certainly not least, we have the North Atlantic Cod sandwich by Culver's. Originally based in Wisconsin, Culver's has been serving fast food with high-quality ingredients for over 40 years. This fish sandwich is hand-cut and hand-battered, served on a bed of shredded lettuce and Wisconsin cheddar with a spread of the signature tartar sauce (which contains olives, sweet relish, and capers) smeared on a lightly toasted and buttered bun.