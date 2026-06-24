What's The Cheapest McDonald's Burger On The Chain's Menu In 2026?
Hunger strikes, and those tummy grumbles are steering you toward the Golden Arches. But, in these inflation-plagued times, once-affordable McDonald's is now among fast-food burger chains that customers consider overpriced. A Big Mac, for instance, can cost over $8 for just the sandwich, depending on where you live. What to do?
Hiked prices have done away with the Dollar Menu McDonald's had back in fast food's glory days, replacing it with the McValue menu, which has prices ranging from around $6 on down, depending on location. But while there certainly isn't anything that costs $1 anymore, it's still possible to score a reasonably-ish priced burger at Mickey D's.
As of June 2026, the lowest-cost sammie on the menu, not surprisingly, is the regular hamburger — no cheese, no frills. Just a beef patty, ketchup, mustard, pickles, and chopped onions. The price of this most basic of all McD's burgers ranges from around $1.69 at the lower end to close to $4 at the high end.
While this burger is the cheapest at McDonald's in 2026, the drawback is it's very small — the patty is only ⅒ of a pound, or 1.6 ounces. That's about the weight of a hard-boiled egg. I don't know about you, but a single boiled egg doesn't satisfy my appetite, much less sustain me. With a modest 12 grams of protein, McD's basic hamburger will never rank among fast-food burgers with the most protein, and at just 250 calories, this teeniest of McBurgers really isn't enough to fill up on, meaning you may need at least two or three to feel reasonably full. At that point, you haven't really saved money and were better off spending a bit more for a more fulsome burger.
Other, more filling McDonald's burgers that are still on the affordable side
Which brings us to some other McOptions that are more filling without being total bank-busters. Your second and third runners-up for cheapest McDonald's burger are the Double Hamburger and the McDouble, both of which have two beef patties and a little more pith. Pricewise, these sammies are still reasonably affordable options.
At the McDonald's in Stigler, Oklahoma, identified as one of the cheapest Mickey D's in the United States (per price tracking site McCheapest), you'll pay just $1.99 for a Double Hamburger and $2.49 for a McDouble. At the McDonald's on Interstate 95 in Darien, Connecticut, noted as one of the most expensive Mickey D's in the United States, a Double Hamburger will cost you $4.79, while a McDouble rings up at $5.59. This location is a rest stop-slash-service center that caters to truck drivers and travelers, which would explain the expensive price gouge — truck stops are notorious for having higher-than-average fast-food prices. Even at that top end, though, these burgers will give you a more filling, quick-bite option without totally draining your wallet.
A Double Hamburger is largely the same as the classic burger — same bun and topped with ketchup, mustard, pickles, and onions — but it doubles up on the beef, delivering two patties. This brings the calorie and protein counts to a more filling 340 and 20 grams, respectively.
The McDouble only differs slightly from the Double Hamburger in its composition, having all the same toppings but adding a single slice of American cheese. It weighs in at 390 calories, with 22 grams of protein.