What's The Cheapest McDonald's Burger On The Chain's Menu In 2026?

Hunger strikes, and those tummy grumbles are steering you toward the Golden Arches. But, in these inflation-plagued times, once-affordable McDonald's is now among fast-food burger chains that customers consider overpriced. A Big Mac, for instance, can cost over $8 for just the sandwich, depending on where you live. What to do?

Hiked prices have done away with the Dollar Menu McDonald's had back in fast food's glory days, replacing it with the McValue menu, which has prices ranging from around $6 on down, depending on location. But while there certainly isn't anything that costs $1 anymore, it's still possible to score a reasonably-ish priced burger at Mickey D's.

As of June 2026, the lowest-cost sammie on the menu, not surprisingly, is the regular hamburger — no cheese, no frills. Just a beef patty, ketchup, mustard, pickles, and chopped onions. The price of this most basic of all McD's burgers ranges from around $1.69 at the lower end to close to $4 at the high end.

While this burger is the cheapest at McDonald's in 2026, the drawback is it's very small — the patty is only ⅒ of a pound, or 1.6 ounces. That's about the weight of a hard-boiled egg. I don't know about you, but a single boiled egg doesn't satisfy my appetite, much less sustain me. With a modest 12 grams of protein, McD's basic hamburger will never rank among fast-food burgers with the most protein, and at just 250 calories, this teeniest of McBurgers really isn't enough to fill up on, meaning you may need at least two or three to feel reasonably full. At that point, you haven't really saved money and were better off spending a bit more for a more fulsome burger.