McDonald's Vs Burger King: The Fast Food Chain With A Healthier Classic Cheeseburger

McDonald's and Burger King have an almost hegemonic dominance in the fast food burger-and-fries market. Their brand presence is permanently stamped in popular culture, as is the long-running beef between them. But, when you strip it down to what matters — the actual beef between the buns — which wins out on the health front when it comes to their cheeseburgers?

The reality is close, with almost identical nutritional profiles; McDonald's simply edges its rival out on salt, while Burger King offers a tad more protein. Granted, few would look to McDonald's or Burger King as the epitome of nutritional health, but that doesn't mean they can't be part of a balanced lifestyle. Dietitians generally warn against labelling foods as "healthy" or "unhealthy" since overall eating patterns and food intake matter most.

At the heart of both fast food powerhouses' cheeseburgers is the beef. The two chains commit to some basics, meaning there is more that unites their patties than divides them. Both are purportedly made from 100% beef without fillers, additives, and preservatives. Granted, there are some differences in preparation. Unlike many other big burger franchises, neither commits to entirely fresh beef. McDonald's uses a mix of fresh and frozen, while Burger King's flame-grilled method, which gives the patties their smoky, chargrilled taste, uses frozen. However, there's more to unpack nutritionally when it comes to the cheeseburgers than just the beef.