Add This Garlic Butter To Your Fish For The Ultimate Upgrade
Adding a bit of dairy fat to fish keeps it moist and pairs with its lean flavors to deliver something as hearty and comforting as any steak. However, when you want to crank things up a notch, upgrading your fish with garlic butter is a great choice for practically any cut since the flavors pair well with just about anything.
The key to this recipe is to turn off the heat once the butter has melted and the ingredients are thoroughly mixed in. This preserves the delicate compounds of fresh herbs and the potent bite of garlic, giving it an incredible depth of flavor that upgrades even the best fish you can buy. The potency of this topping is so great that it takes the pressure off seasoning the meat itself, so feel free to opt for a simple blend of salt and pepper and let your butter do the heavy lifting. Still, if you want an even more complex meal, try to find seasonings that are absent in the mix, like a smoky guajillo powder or vegetable-forward celery salt.
This trick is best on particularly low-fat fish, like cod, but still works well if the protein has a medium fat content, like trout. When using this on well-marbled fish like a good salmon fillet or tuna belly, be sure to let the fish drain a bit after cooking to drip away the excess. Failing to do so might make the end product greasy, rather than savory.
How to store and use this garlic butter
Just like the flavorful butter Ina Garten keeps stocked, this is a relatively easy recipe to make ahead and store until needed. Keep in mind that the heat and added ingredients reduce its longevity, so try to use it within a few weeks for the best flavor.
Unlike compound butter, you won't be able to soften the dairy, mix in the ingredients, then roll it back into shape. Melting butter tends to separate liquids and solids, so it develops a grainier texture, but you won't notice this once it's melted again. Pour it into an airtight container once the ingredients have had a chance to disperse their flavor, then scoop out what you need once you're ready to eat. When reheating, be sure to keep the butter from getting too hot. Quick bursts in the microwave should get the job done reliably and quickly.
Pouring the mixture directly over plated fish is great when you want immediate flavor without much effort. However, you can also repeatedly baste your fish in the pan once the heat's turned off. This helps keep them even more tender and juicy but can also change the sauce a bit. This is a great method if you want to dull the bite of garlic or toast the butter's solids a bit, though it may affect delicate ingredients like parsley if done for too long. Serve with bread, rice, or another carb to soak up every drop of deliciousness, and you're set.