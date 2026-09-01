Add This Garlic Butter To Your Fish For The Ultimate Upgrade

Adding a bit of dairy fat to fish keeps it moist and pairs with its lean flavors to deliver something as hearty and comforting as any steak. However, when you want to crank things up a notch, upgrading your fish with garlic butter is a great choice for practically any cut since the flavors pair well with just about anything.

The key to this recipe is to turn off the heat once the butter has melted and the ingredients are thoroughly mixed in. This preserves the delicate compounds of fresh herbs and the potent bite of garlic, giving it an incredible depth of flavor that upgrades even the best fish you can buy. The potency of this topping is so great that it takes the pressure off seasoning the meat itself, so feel free to opt for a simple blend of salt and pepper and let your butter do the heavy lifting. Still, if you want an even more complex meal, try to find seasonings that are absent in the mix, like a smoky guajillo powder or vegetable-forward celery salt.

This trick is best on particularly low-fat fish, like cod, but still works well if the protein has a medium fat content, like trout. When using this on well-marbled fish like a good salmon fillet or tuna belly, be sure to let the fish drain a bit after cooking to drip away the excess. Failing to do so might make the end product greasy, rather than savory.