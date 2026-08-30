5 Simple Cocktails You Can Make With Costco's Kirkland Signature Vodka

Costco sells many private label items, but few generate more interest than Kirkland Signature liquors. The lineup spans affordable whiskey, tequila, as well as two types of vodka. At Costco, you can buy a five-times distilled French vodka — often mistakenly assumed to be made by Grey Goose – as well as a cheaper American option.

Priced at somewhere around $14 for an extra-large 1.75-liter bottle, this expression is a reliable choice for mixing. In addition to its budget appeal, the spirit offers a likable flavor, absent of harsh boozy qualities; "It is surprisingly smooth and easy to drink," wrote a Reddit user. Pick up a handle, and there's no need to hide the vodka in intense-tasting mixers nor elaborate multi-ingredient tipples.

Instead, simple yet clever cocktails are a great choice with Kirkland Signature Vodka. Consider going classic: Say a martini, Moscow mule, or even an old fashioned, which all shine with the liquor. Or lean on tart fruit to craft a sea breeze or Chilton, showcasing the spirit in a lighter fashion. Best of all, such drinks come together without even a shaker, making them great candidates for group hosting. With a large bottle of Costco vodka in hand, mixology need not feel intimidating.