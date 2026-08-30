5 Simple Cocktails You Can Make With Costco's Kirkland Signature Vodka
Costco sells many private label items, but few generate more interest than Kirkland Signature liquors. The lineup spans affordable whiskey, tequila, as well as two types of vodka. At Costco, you can buy a five-times distilled French vodka — often mistakenly assumed to be made by Grey Goose – as well as a cheaper American option.
Priced at somewhere around $14 for an extra-large 1.75-liter bottle, this expression is a reliable choice for mixing. In addition to its budget appeal, the spirit offers a likable flavor, absent of harsh boozy qualities; "It is surprisingly smooth and easy to drink," wrote a Reddit user. Pick up a handle, and there's no need to hide the vodka in intense-tasting mixers nor elaborate multi-ingredient tipples.
Instead, simple yet clever cocktails are a great choice with Kirkland Signature Vodka. Consider going classic: Say a martini, Moscow mule, or even an old fashioned, which all shine with the liquor. Or lean on tart fruit to craft a sea breeze or Chilton, showcasing the spirit in a lighter fashion. Best of all, such drinks come together without even a shaker, making them great candidates for group hosting. With a large bottle of Costco vodka in hand, mixology need not feel intimidating.
Mix a vodka old fashioned to your taste
An old fashioned is typically associated with whiskey; the mixture of sugar, bitters, citrus rind, and ice mingles well with barrel-aged spirits. However, the classic tipple shines with vodka, too. The lightly floral flavors in the Kirkland Signature American vodka meld seamlessly into the build, all while lending the drink a velvety mouthfeel. Plus, such a neutral canvas makes it easy to mix and match accoutrements to taste.
Assembling a vodka old fashioned is easy. Throw some sugar — white or brown — into a glass, then dissolve with hot water. Muddle alongside citrus rind (traditionally orange) and bitters (often Angostura), before topping up with vodka and ice. Once you've sampled the classic, swap ingredients for a new character: say, a blood orange vodka old fashioned, or a sweeter version muddled with cherries. And if the result is too stiff, add a splash of soda water to dilute the drink. A vodka old fashioned is both easy and elegant, making it a terrific template for tinkering.
Try making a sea breeze with Kirkland vodka
Invented by Ocean Spray, many know of a vodka cran cocktail, also referred to as the Cape Codder. Yet lesser appreciated is the sea breeze, another maritime-named tipple in the same drink family. This cocktail consists of a shot of vodka, topped with both grapefruit and cranberry juice, lending the drink a bright, citrusy spin. Bartenders often throw a lime wedge garnish on top, too.
With Kirkland Signature vodka's 1.75-liter bottle size, the sea breeze is a great option for hosting. You'll simply need to pour approximately a shot of the spirit into a tall ice-filled glass, then add the two juices, going heavier on the cranberry than grapefruit. Feel free to use pre-bottled juice cartons to ease assembly — although freshly-squeezed grapefruit does lend the sea breeze a zestier edge. It's a fantastic option for batching — mix the vodka with the cranberry juice and put everything into large serving bowls, but wait to assemble the drinks until each glass is served, so you can still get pretty layers.
The build welcomes a sea of other creative tweaks, too. You could add a touch of vermouth for complex booziness, or soda water to ease drinkability. Pineapple in lieu of grapefruit makes the tropical bay breeze, while a rendition with fresh orange juice yields the sweeter Madras. Tart fruit plus vodka is an easy-drinking favorite, making it a great call with the Costco spirit.
Craft a classic Moscow mule
Not sure what to do with your Kirkland Vodka? A Moscow mule recipe is a reliable favorite. Ever since emerging in the 1940s, this pairing of ginger beer and vodka hasn't faded. To stir up a rendition, you simply need to mix a vodka pour with a touch of lime juice, then top it up with ginger beer over ice. Serving in a copper mug is iconic but not requisite — the metal vessel simply keeps the drink extra cold. And if you want to liven up flavors, throw on a garnish of mint plus some freshly grated ginger. Some bartenders may also incorporate simple syrup for sweetness and body, but the ingredient is optional.
Kirkland's Signature Vodka lends a clean, but not overly boozy flavor to the drink. In combination with ginger beer's spiced notes, the Moscow Mule comes together with character, yet not much work. Still a little too much heat? Swap the ginger beer for ginger ale or use club soda mixed with ginger simple syrup instead, making sweeter riffs on the same concept.
Mix up the Texan favorite Chilton
Whether a ranch water or a Texas mule, Texan bartenders have given rise to many refreshing tipples. There's even an option perfectly fit for Kirkland Signature Vodka: a Chilton. Essentially an elegant version of vodka lemonade, this drink requires only liquor, whole lemons, and soda water. No shaker is necessary, either — the entire cocktail can be assembled in a glass.
Squeeze out a generous amount of lemon juice (from an entire fruit or two), then pour a shot of vodka into your serving vessel. Fill it with ice, top with soda water, and voilà: You have a Chilton. Many also add a salt rim prior to assembly, elevating the drink's dryness. If available, mineral water makes for an easy upgrade, upping the cocktail's thirst-quenching nature. Really, though, you just need a bottle of Kirkland Signature Vodka and fresh lemons to make this simple cocktail shine.
Eye-ball a delicious vodka Martini
The martini's glamorous history captivates, but it can also make the cocktail feel intimidating. Served in an elegant V-shaped glass, the tipple doesn't always seem like just a simple mixed drink. Yet, in essence, the cocktail relies on only two ingredients: vodka and dry vermouth. Know how to mix them, and you can craft a vodka martini with Kirkland vodka.
Start by chilling your glass, either throwing the serving vessel into the freezer or filling it with ice water. In a separate container, stir together a hefty pour of Kirkland Vodka with a lighter dose of dry vermouth – brands like Martini & Rossi and Dolin are widespread favorites. Pour the booze into the emptied glass, and you've got yourself a martini. No need to even reach for a jigger.
By way of its clean and lightly aromatic flavor, Kirkland's American Vodka yields a tasty martini. The palate can be adjusted via a splash of bitters or a citrus rind twist. And for a more savory take, craft a dirty martini, throwing in some olive brine and an olive garnish into the mix. A martini doesn't require fuss, especially with a reliable vodka on hand.