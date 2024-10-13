The Vodka Cranberry Cocktail That Was Invented By Ocean Spray
Sweet, tangy, and boozy, the vodka cranberry cocktail was first advertised by Ocean Spray in 1945 as a delicious marketing tactic to spread the word about their juice. Originally named a "Red Devil" in the company's newsletter, it went by several different names before being called a simple vodka cranberry.
In 1957, Trader Vic's, the Polynesian restaurant chain credited for creating the original Mai Tai, called this concoction a "Rangoon Ruby." Eight years later in 1965, a New Yorker advertisement called it a "Cape Codder," after the area where it was first popularized. Bigger ads started popping up more frequently, suggesting that Ocean Spray was making a serious effort to solidify not only the name Cape Codder, but also its role in the drink's invention. Their efforts paid off, and today you can order a Cape Codder anywhere in the Northeast; the bartender will know exactly what you want.
The incredible popularity of vodka cranberries has led to nearly every bar in America stocking the delectable juice as a staple ingredient. Thanks to this, uncountable evolutions of the drink emerged. You can order the simple Rose Kennedy, a vodka cranberry with club soda, or you can even up your game by learning how to make your own cranberry liqueur. The versatility of vodka coupled with the powerful taste of cranberry lends well to a wide variety of ingredients, letting even the most amateur bartenders invent new cocktails left and right.
Variations of the lovely vodka cranberry cocktail
One of the most popular variations of any fruit and liquor cocktail is to add some bubbles. If you're a vodka cran purist, try pouring a couple ounces of club soda into your drink. It has practically no flavor, so it's an ideal way to introduce some carbonation without watering down your concoction too much. If you're worried about diluting the strength of your cocktail, try adding some champagne, instead.
Just because cranberry juice is the star of the show doesn't mean it can't share the stage with other fruits. Consider adding some grapefruit to make a tasty Sea Breeze or some peach schnapps to make a Woo Woo. Want a broader range of fruit flavors? Throw in Cointreau, lime juice, and a bit of orange peel for a classic Cosmopolitan. If you love the flavor of cranberries but don't like the tang, try finding some white cranberry juice to make a White Cosmo, instead.
If it's extra hot outside, there's nothing quite like a good daiquiri. All you have to do is add some ice and plenty of vodka cranberry to a blender until you reach your desired consistency. Daiquiris are a great opportunity to add some extra sweetness with flavored simple syrups, too. If you know how to make kumquat simple syrup, you'll have a dynamite frozen treat all summer long.