The Vodka Cranberry Cocktail That Was Invented By Ocean Spray

Sweet, tangy, and boozy, the vodka cranberry cocktail was first advertised by Ocean Spray in 1945 as a delicious marketing tactic to spread the word about their juice. Originally named a "Red Devil" in the company's newsletter, it went by several different names before being called a simple vodka cranberry.

In 1957, Trader Vic's, the Polynesian restaurant chain credited for creating the original Mai Tai, called this concoction a "Rangoon Ruby." Eight years later in 1965, a New Yorker advertisement called it a "Cape Codder," after the area where it was first popularized. Bigger ads started popping up more frequently, suggesting that Ocean Spray was making a serious effort to solidify not only the name Cape Codder, but also its role in the drink's invention. Their efforts paid off, and today you can order a Cape Codder anywhere in the Northeast; the bartender will know exactly what you want.

The incredible popularity of vodka cranberries has led to nearly every bar in America stocking the delectable juice as a staple ingredient. Thanks to this, uncountable evolutions of the drink emerged. You can order the simple Rose Kennedy, a vodka cranberry with club soda, or you can even up your game by learning how to make your own cranberry liqueur. The versatility of vodka coupled with the powerful taste of cranberry lends well to a wide variety of ingredients, letting even the most amateur bartenders invent new cocktails left and right.