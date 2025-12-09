This 3-Ingredient Texas Cocktail Is The Elegant Version Of Vodka Lemonade
In the sun-drenched expanses of West Texas, it's natural that a tasty tipple delivers refreshment. The region's most famed boozy export is the trendy three-ingredient Ranch Water, an easy-to-sip mix of blanco tequila, lime juice, and Topo Chico mineral water. Yet for another equally cooling option, the region's also home to the Chilton – essentially an elegant spin on a vodka lemonade. Crafted with only vodka, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, soda water, and an optional salt rim, it's a cocktail that effortlessly merges simplicity with drinkability.
While the Ranch Water emerged from the remote and desert-like surroundings of Marathon, Texas, it's believed the Chilton was invented in a Lubbock country club. The drink's origin story is hazy; no one can substantiate the creator or time period. Some say the Chilton traces to as far back as the 1920s, the clear liquor and lemonade-like appearance a sign of a Prohibition cocktail. Others cite a popular urban legend with a man named Dr. Chilton, who asked for the custom drink during a country club visit. Regardless, it's clear that the Chilton has been around Lubbock since at least the late 1970s, quenching thirst with a subtle tangy kick — a perfect mix for the summer sun.
Craft the easily adaptable Chilton with vodka, lemons and soda water
The Chilton recipe is a simple template ideal for relaxed fun. Grab a 10-ounce Highball glass (noting the difference from a larger Collins), and apply a salt rim. Then load up with ice, and pour in a 1.5-ounce shot of vodka. Squeeze in around 2 ounces of fresh lemon juice (could be more or less to taste), top up with soda water, give it a stir, garnish with a lemon slice, and voilà — you got yourself a Chilton.
As is, the drink tastes gently lemony, dry, and not-so-boozy: all the necessary elements for crowd appeal. You can use any vodka of your choosing, with Texan-made options like Tito's, Deep Eddy's, or specifically West-Texas-born Come and Drink It vodka, all bartender favorites. Plus, it's easy-peasy to sneak another flavor profile into this spiked lemonade. You could employ an already-flavored vodka, perhaps tinged with fruit, other citrus, or even cucumber – an especially popular option in Lubbock. Alternatively, for a sweeter take, throw in a dash of fresh fruit juice (think strawberry) or a sweet liqueur (maybe limoncello), lending the Chilton a denser flavor. Regardless, just make sure to keep your ice drawer full, as requests for subsequent rounds are nearly guaranteed.