In the sun-drenched expanses of West Texas, it's natural that a tasty tipple delivers refreshment. The region's most famed boozy export is the trendy three-ingredient Ranch Water, an easy-to-sip mix of blanco tequila, lime juice, and Topo Chico mineral water. Yet for another equally cooling option, the region's also home to the Chilton – essentially an elegant spin on a vodka lemonade. Crafted with only vodka, fresh-squeezed lemon juice, soda water, and an optional salt rim, it's a cocktail that effortlessly merges simplicity with drinkability.

While the Ranch Water emerged from the remote and desert-like surroundings of Marathon, Texas, it's believed the Chilton was invented in a Lubbock country club. The drink's origin story is hazy; no one can substantiate the creator or time period. Some say the Chilton traces to as far back as the 1920s, the clear liquor and lemonade-like appearance a sign of a Prohibition cocktail. Others cite a popular urban legend with a man named Dr. Chilton, who asked for the custom drink during a country club visit. Regardless, it's clear that the Chilton has been around Lubbock since at least the late 1970s, quenching thirst with a subtle tangy kick — a perfect mix for the summer sun.