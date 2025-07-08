14 Most Affordable Whiskeys You Can Buy At Costco

Nobody does bulk like Costco, and the whiskey selection there is a diverse bevy of amber beverages, beautifully stacked in their boxes and waiting to be taken home and popped open. Costco offers a robust spectrum of different flavors and ages in its whiskeys, but one thing they all have in common is the price. Costco's prices are hard to beat, and this is especially true of certain entries in its whiskey selection. And whether it's spelled "whiskey" or "whisky," the term always refers to some variant of liquor derived from fermented grains like rye or barley.

While every Costco is different, this list represents a range of bottles that are sold at Costcos around the United States (though, sadly, you can't sample them like you can in Korea). Pricing and selection depend on exactly which Costco you visit, but if you find one Costco selling a certain whiskey at a specific price, that means its other storefronts price the same items similarly. Most whiskeys are aged in oak barrels for years at a time before they're ready to drink. Thankfully, they can be bought and consumed much quicker. Here are some of Costco's most affordable whiskeys.