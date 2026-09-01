Upgrade Canned Baked Beans With This Flavor-Packed Thai Sauce

Depending on the brand you buy, baked beans can have a solid base of sweetness and hearty protein but still lack that special something. No matter what kind you end up taking home, though, Thai peanut sauce is a surefire way to elevate them with little effort and great results.

The best peanut sauces are nutty and tart, creamy, and sweet. If you prefer a more British-style, tomato-based recipe, the sugars help balance the sharpness a bit without completely overriding the tang. Plus, the touch of heat from the chiles works perfectly with the tomato. If, however, you like an old-school American style rich in brown sugar and spices, the sauce has an effect similar to the way it changes your peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Just as its acidity contrasts with sweet jelly, it creates a dichotomy of flavors with the brown sugar and immediately makes the whole meal taste more nuanced and complex.

To upgrade a can of beans, all you need to do is warm them through, then add your desired amount of peanut sauce. This helps the fats and solids melt and disperse throughout the beans, rather than leaving you to mix them together cold and end up with inconsistent pockets of sauce. Still, peanut sauce is an effective condiment to drizzle over the beans at the end in case not every diner is excited about the new flavors.