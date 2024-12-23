The perfect peanut sauce does exist, you just have to know exactly how to rise above and beyond the average recipe to create it. Peanut sauce is traditionally used in Asian cuisine and shows up in multiple recipes across the continent, most notably in Thai dishes. While you most likely came across your first taste of peanut sauce while snacking on summer rolls, another popular dish that makes use of this nutty condiment is Indonesian vegetable salad, which calls for a generous offering of the sticky sauce. This versatile dip is a game-changer for those who enjoy nutty, creamy and subtly sweet sauces to elevate their dishes. If you go through jars of peanut butter trying to get this recipe down, it might be time to adjust your strategy and homemade efforts. Thankfully, Simpson Wong, Executive Chef for Kancil offers the secret to making the best peanut sauce, each and every time.

Typically, the key ingredients in peanut sauce are peanut butter, soy sauce or tamari, garlic-chili sauce, rice vinegar, and sugar. According to Wong, the first step to creating a rich sauce is considering the texture. "I use ground peanuts and peanut butter for the texture, I have tried many organic versions and found Jiffy the best brand for making peanut sauce," explains Wong. Since peanut is the main flavor of the sauce, finding a good quality peanut butter is a non-negotiable. This will prevent it from separating and instead offer it a fuller consistency.