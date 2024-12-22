The Spicy Addition That'll Change Your Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwiches Forever

A peanut butter and jelly sandwich is the ultimate kids' comfort food that many people have brought with them into adulthood, a quick, easy, and filling snack that conjures up happy childhood memories by taste alone. But if you're going to have peanut butter and jelly as an adult, you may want to jazz things up a bit, and what better way to do that than with a pop of heat? Pull out that bottle of red sauce with the rooster on the front and spice up your PB&J with sriracha.

The popular Thai hot sauce gets its spicy, sweet, tangy, and garlicky flavor from red jalapeno peppers, vinegar, garlic, sugar, and salt. Combine that with peanut butter and jelly, and you're hitting multiple flavor notes — from sweet in the jelly and sriracha, to savory from the peanut butter and garlic, and saltiness in the sauce and peanut butter, with sriracha's spicy heat balancing and amplifying them. Sriracha is also thicker like ketchup, which will blend in better with the peanut butter and jelly than a thin hot sauce. Don't put on too much though; use just enough to enhance, but not overpower, the sandwich.

The combination isn't unusual. Peanut sauce is used in many Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand. Many versions of peanut sauce combine spicy heat and sweetness with peanut flavor, sometimes with sriracha. Add a spot of jelly, and now we're really talking. Try an orange-cardamum cranberry sauce for your jelly for a bright burst of flavor, or even a sweet-smoky bacon marmalade for a truly savory experience.