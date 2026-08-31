The Breakfast Staple You Should Be Coating Fried Chicken With For A Crunchy Finish

There is no shortage of ingredients that level up fried chicken, but between the work of prepping your station and frying everything perfectly, the last thing you want to do is carefully measure the ratios of your dry ingredients to create the perfect crust. That's why, rather than making your own breading, you should reach for pancake mix, which offers a balance of flour, leavening agents, and additional starches that crisp up beautifully in hot oil.

First, you'll have to make sure your mix doesn't contain a lot of added sugar, as this may not only make your chicken sweet but also burn in the oil and develop an unpleasant taste. Most mixes have some sort of leavening agent, and while standard flour works, mixes featuring baking soda (alongside an acidic dredge) combined with starches — like cornstarch, potato starch, or rice starch — create a far lighter, crispier breading.

If your mix contains dextrose, this can also help impart a beautiful golden-brown color that only enhances the presentation. Since the mix already has everything you need for texture, all you need to do is get the taste right with your own signature blend of herbs and spices.