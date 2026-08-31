The Mexican Condiment That Deserves A Spot On Your Fried Fish Sandwiches

Fish is a versatile enough protein that there are few wrong ways to make a sandwich with it. But when you want something fresh, cool, creamy, and delicious, few options are as easy to throw together as an avocado crema.

Made by blending sour cream, avocado, and a handful of other ingredients, like lime and cilantro, it's a subtly flavorful condiment. While you'll notice plenty of tang from the dairy and citrus, it isn't so strong that it'll overpower your fish, especially if you opt for something savory, like a fried fillet. Avocados are naturally quite high in monounsaturated fats, so they're a great way to add heartiness to an otherwise lean sandwich. You'll still get plenty of value when pairing the crema with steamed, grilled, or baked low-fat fish. Even a light smear over the buns gives you enough texture and flavor to make a noticeable improvement, so you don't have to use a ton of ingredients for a single serving.

The key to making an avocado crema is to pick the best avocados at the store — ones that are just ripe enough to blend well but not so overripe that you end up with dark spots in the flesh. This also gives you the decadent, buttery flavor so many people love in the savory fruit, which contrasts perfectly with the tart sour cream. Still, if you're using a blender or another high-powered tool, you can make a slightly underripe avocado easier to blend.