Pick The Best Avocados At Your Grocery Store With This Texture Test

When you're doing some weekly grocery shopping and trying to pick the perfect avocado, it tends to be a bit trickier than selecting other fruits. The thick skin conceals the interior; plus, they lack smell, and it's easy to mistake a bruise for ripeness. That's why the best way to determine if the typical Hass avocado is ready is to examine the skin's texture.

Lightly squeezing an avocado to test its flesh and find any dents or bruising is important, but it's not always the best indicator of its ripeness. The skin of a hard, unripened Hass avocado is typically smoother than that of a ripened one, which has prominent bumps. This skin, or exocarp – one of the reasons avocados are a berry – thickens and grows bumpier as the fruit ripens. Farmers love Hass avocados for their thick, textured skins because they're significantly better at protecting the flesh in transit than other, thin-skinned varieties.

The texture of an avocado's exocarp is basically a countdown to full ripeness. While there are plenty of tricks to slow down avocado ripening or ripen them even faster, clocking how long the savory fruit needs to achieve your ideal texture and flavor is your best bet when using them in the kitchen. However, if the texture test isn't enough for you, there are other outward indicators of a Hass avocado's quality.