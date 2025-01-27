The Assembly Mistake That's Making Your Fish Sandwich Fall Apart

Making a great fish sandwich is relatively easy, but that doesn't mean it's a totally foolproof process. Alas, if you decide to layer your fish on top of all of the other fixings, you may run into some issues when it's time to chow down. Your sandwich may fall apart and you most likely will end up with a big mess on your hands (and plate). Luckily, there are easy tips to prevent this before your next lunch prep.

The crux of the matter is simply gravity. The fish filet is the heaviest and most solid part of the sandwich, so layering it towards the bottom bun is the best way to ensure stability. Additions like lettuce also commonly sit at the bottom, which is also fine, just make sure to dry your greens off else the fish may slide off. Additionally, there are many dos and don'ts for breading a fish sandwich, and a big "don't" is letting your fried filet get all soggy due to lying on top of wet ingredients. Keep the other sandwich ingredients to a minimum on the bottom and rather layer them on top of the fish for the cleanest assembly.

McDonald's Filet-O-Fish famously features a slice of cheese at the bottom of the stack, and this sure seems to be a good strategy. Melted cheese may slightly soften the filet breading, but it will also act as a mild adhesive, preventing the fish from sliding off the bun.