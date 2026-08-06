Add This Spicy Condiment To Your Tartar Sauce For Better Fish Sandwiches

Part of what makes restaurant fish sandwiches taste so much better than homemade ones is that chefs know how to lean into new flavors, whether that's seasoning, specialty meats, or freshly baked bread. But if you're a home chef that doesn't have as much time to experiment, your best bet is to play with the sauce, and few ingredients pair quite so well with fish as wasabi.

Wasabi is a truly unique ingredient that combines the back-of-your-sinuses heat of horseradish with the rich, grassy flavors of herbs. It's unmistakable and immediately noticeable, making it the perfect mix-in for a sauce since it imparts so much oomph with hardly any flavor. It's also one of the few ingredients that pairs well with fish and won't get outshone by the powerful tastes of mayo, acid, and herbs in tartar sauce. Even just a teaspoon of wasabi paste in a cup of mayonnaise is enough to seriously upgrade your meal.

Wasabi also tricks your senses with fish, toning down the oily richness of fatty flavors, so you experience others more strongly. Even if you prefer lean fish, like cod and haddock, it can still make your mayo-rich sauce taste a bit lighter and more refreshing, perfect for hot weather dining. Served on top of a deep-fried filet, you end up with something that combines a staple of sushi with the comforting hominess of a fish fry.