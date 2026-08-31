5 Lesser-Known Focaccia Varieties You Need To Try

It's fluffy, delicious, simple, and yet somehow decadent: focaccia, the culinary f-bomb that detonated an irreversible bakery trend worldwide, turning the bread into a near necessity for charcuterie boards, happy hours, and hors d'oeuvres. While most people outside Italy are now familiar with standard focaccia, there are actually a variety of lesser-known types that should also be on your radar.

Classic focaccia, as it is commonly recognized — a yeasted, olive oil-brushed flatbread with distinctive fingertip dimples — is closely associated with the northern Italian port city of Genoa, which also gave us pesto. Known as "fügassa" in the regional dialect, it's far from a posh gastronomic specialty for the city's residents, and it has been an inexpensive daily staple since the Middle Ages. Locals enjoy dipping it in their morning cappuccino — and if you cross the nearby border into southern France, you can find focaccia's olive-topped cousin, fougasse.

"Focaccia Genovese" may have become the globally recognized template, but it is not the only version of the recipe. Across Italy, different towns and regions have their own distinct versions of the flatbread. As with almost everything in Italian cuisine, which is itself highly varied and far from a uniform national tradition, it's best to try things locally. From stuffed styles oozing with melted cheese to others loaded with toppings, here is a rundown of some lesser-known — but no less delicious — varieties of focaccia you can try in Italy.