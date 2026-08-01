The Difference Between NYC's 4 Most Common Styles Of Pizza

It would be no understatement to say that New York is America's unofficial pizza capital, although some other places would vie for the title. Indeed, the Big Apple and the "big pie" are so intertwined that ordering a slice needs no further explanation. Yet, the city's parlors don't all make the same kind of pizza. While you can find countless varieties, New York City pizza can broadly be subdivided into four categories: coal-oven, New York slice, Sicilian, and Neapolitan.

These four styles can generally be distinguished by their thickness, shape, crust type, serving format, and preparation. Coal-oven pizzas, for instance, tend to have a dry crust and smoky, charred patches. The classic New York slice is foldable, greasy, and generally consumed as a single portion, topped with low-moisture mozzarella. Neapolitan pies, on the other hand, have a tender center and a thicker, airy crust, while the rectangular, thick Sicilian style is baked in an oiled pan.

These specific categories, while each with its own distinct history, can overlap: A pizzeria can borrow from another's style or ingredients, and a "coal oven" technically describes a preparation method just as much as it does the finished product. They are also only four of the many types of pizza in the U.S., showing just how each location can shape the dough, sauce, cheese, and oven.