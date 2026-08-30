Erin Napier's Alternative For Granite And Marble Countertops Is Also A Better Value

Although they're beautiful, marble countertops are often so pricey that they're out of the budget for most homeowners. Erin Napier considers limestone a great alternative, in part because it's more affordable. On her HGTV show "Home Town," she complimented limestone's "old world, European, and simple" aesthetic which makes it a great option for many kitchens.

Most people love marble and granite for their natural beauty, from huge arrays of colors to one-of-a-kind designs. This beauty makes it easy to find the perfect slab, but only if you have the time and (more importantly) the cash to do so. Limestone enjoys similar qualities but comes with such a reduced price tag that people quickly rethink adding marble countertops to their kitchen. Granite and marble can reach as high as $200 per square foot for premium material, so you can save a ton of money and still achieve a similar aesthetic with limestone, which doesn't tend to go for more than $150 per square foot at most; you'll likely find it easy to get a high-end limestone counter at $100 per square foot or less.

Many people prefer keeping their countertops lighter in color than their cabinets because it helps the kitchen feel more spacious and helps identify spills. Limestone primarily comes in light, cool colors, so finding one that pairs with anything from natural wood to painted cabinets shouldn't be hard. Napier has a particular love for the unobtrusive designs you get with limestone, which keeps things simple, homey, and affordable. It's also a good choice if you're concerned about the environment, as it's a naturally abundant material that requires little processing.