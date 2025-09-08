Should Countertops Be Lighter Or Darker Than Cabinets?

When designing a kitchen, the color of the counters can make or break the entire space. Along with the debate of whether quartz or granite is better for your kitchen countertops, there's the question of color. When choosing the design of your kitchen countertops, should they be lighter or darker than your cabinets? Food Republic spoke exclusively with Lexie Saine from Lexie Saine Design, who shares that whether you opt for a lighter or darker look all depends on the mood you're trying to create in your kitchen.

"Lighter countertops with darker cabinets open up the space, add airiness, and emphasize the cabinetry as the 'anchor,' which is great for smaller kitchens," says Saine. For example, if you have dark blue cabinets, pair them with light-colored countertops.

On the other hand, Saine suggests "Darker countertops with lighter cabinets create contrast and drama, grounding the design." It draws your eyes to the counters as a statement piece, while keeping the rest of the room bright — for example, pale natural wood cabinets paired with a deep, ebony-hued stone countertop or a white farmhouse kitchen with statement-making dark grey marble. When choosing the color for your countertops, Saine adds, "It's really about whether you want the cabinetry or the countertops to take center stage."