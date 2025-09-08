Should Countertops Be Lighter Or Darker Than Cabinets?
When designing a kitchen, the color of the counters can make or break the entire space. Along with the debate of whether quartz or granite is better for your kitchen countertops, there's the question of color. When choosing the design of your kitchen countertops, should they be lighter or darker than your cabinets? Food Republic spoke exclusively with Lexie Saine from Lexie Saine Design, who shares that whether you opt for a lighter or darker look all depends on the mood you're trying to create in your kitchen.
"Lighter countertops with darker cabinets open up the space, add airiness, and emphasize the cabinetry as the 'anchor,' which is great for smaller kitchens," says Saine. For example, if you have dark blue cabinets, pair them with light-colored countertops.
On the other hand, Saine suggests "Darker countertops with lighter cabinets create contrast and drama, grounding the design." It draws your eyes to the counters as a statement piece, while keeping the rest of the room bright — for example, pale natural wood cabinets paired with a deep, ebony-hued stone countertop or a white farmhouse kitchen with statement-making dark grey marble. When choosing the color for your countertops, Saine adds, "It's really about whether you want the cabinetry or the countertops to take center stage."
Other factors to keep in mind when choosing the color of countertops
However, it's not just about light versus dark. You'll also want to consider whether you want a high-contrast space or one that feels more monochromatic. Using a color for your countertop — whether it's lighter or darker — that contrasts with your cabinets helps define the surfaces. Saine says this is perfect for "when you want visual drama, architectural definition, or a more modern edge." On the other hand, a countertop color that coordinates with your cabinets will create "a serene, continuous flow, especially in minimalist or Scandinavian-inspired kitchens," says Saine.
If you're stumped on what color to choose for your countertops, Saine also suggests people consider the rule of thirds. She says, "The rule of thirds means one element (cabinets, countertops, or backsplash) is the bold 'star,' while the other two are more subtle." For example, consider designing your dream kitchen with a vintage tile backsplash while keeping the counters and cabinets in a neutral off-white — a kitchen cabinet color that complements everything — or pair bold green cabinets with a light-colored countertop and backsplash.
Ultimately, whether you decide to go lighter or darker with your kitchen countertop color depends on your personal taste and preferences. "It's all about paying attention to the details and being confident in yourself," says Saine.