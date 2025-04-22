Why You Might Want To Rethink Marble Countertops In Your Kitchen

If you're updating your kitchen, you may be deep in the trenches of figuring out what trends you're going to jump on (we're obsessed with how vintage kitchen appliances and old-school lighting are making a comeback in kitchens everywhere). You may also be debating on which material to use for your countertops (spoiler alert: granite is out of style). Marble tends to come to mind for many people looking to renovate their kitchen, but is it actually the right call? To learn more about why marble may not be the best choice for your kitchen countertops, we spoke to Matthew Coates of Los Angeles Architects Coates Design for his insight.

"Marble looks great, but these days, it is not the most practical option for kitchens since there are now better options available," Coates said. While marble may look appealing, functionality is one of the most important aspects of a kitchen, so it's crucial to always keep that in mind. "Marble stains easily, especially with lemon juice, vinegar, wine, or tomato sauce." Not only is marble prone to getting stained (making it harder to clean and maintain than other options), but it has some other functionality issues as well. "It also scratches more easily than harder options, and even water spots show up if you're not careful," he added. "Some people don't mind the patina after a time, but if you like your counters clean and even, marble can be frustrating," Coates said.