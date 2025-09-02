Why You Should Never Store Acidic Foods On Countertops
When you put work into any part of your home, such as new countertops, you know firsthand that it's not an easy or cheap way to update your kitchen. Stone countertops are an investment, so it makes sense that you'd want to know how to best care for them so they last and maintain solid condition. The reality is that if you have stone like modern quartz, elegant marble, or classic granite for your countertops, there are some items you should avoid storing or letting sit on their surface. One main culprit to avoid on this type of countertop? Anything that is naturally acidic.
Acidic products include items like vinegar (distilled, red wine, rice; any vinegar product, really), tomato-based products, citrus fruits, highly fragranced soaps, wines, soft drinks, coffees, and even teas. While natural stone is robust and typically damage-resistant, they are still susceptible to wear and deterioration from such acids. Since the previously mentioned items have such a low pH, they can slowly deteriorate and etch the surface and various sealants on the countertop, leaving it vulnerable to staining and corrosion.
How to prevent more damages on your stone counters
Use trays or mats to minimize contact, rely on a cutting board for fruits, and use coasters for any acidic beverages to keep these damaging ingredients off the counter's surface. Always stay diligent and wipe away spills immediately to limit overall exposure on the stone's surface, too. While simple exposure to these acids can cause discoloration, so can cutting on top of the counters.
To be safe, never cut any (especially acidic) foods without a proper cutting board. Although technically the granite or quartz is hard enough material to make basic cuts, you can still scratch the surface, allowing acids to sneak in that can leave lacerations in the sealant for bacteria to seep in. The other thing to note is that consistently cutting on the stone slowly erodes the surface, leading to a dull-looking countertop. If that wasn't enough to stop you from cutting directly on the stone, using the countertop also dulls your knife blades much faster than usual, too.
While there are tons of tips on what not to do, there are also things that you can do to help the lifespan of your countertops. To best keep the stone in good shape, make sure to avoid cleaning granite countertops with this pantry staple, and instead use a soft cloth, warm water, and gentle soap. If you want extra protection from potential spills, find a stone-type sealant product to help provide additional safeguarding.