Why You Should Never Store Acidic Foods On Countertops

Use trays or mats to minimize contact, rely on a cutting board for fruits, and use coasters for any acidic beverages to keep these damaging ingredients off the counter's surface. Always stay diligent and wipe away spills immediately to limit overall exposure on the stone's surface, too. While simple exposure to these acids can cause discoloration, so can cutting on top of the counters.

To be safe, never cut any (especially acidic) foods without a proper cutting board. Although technically the granite or quartz is hard enough material to make basic cuts, you can still scratch the surface, allowing acids to sneak in that can leave lacerations in the sealant for bacteria to seep in. The other thing to note is that consistently cutting on the stone slowly erodes the surface, leading to a dull-looking countertop. If that wasn't enough to stop you from cutting directly on the stone, using the countertop also dulls your knife blades much faster than usual, too.

While there are tons of tips on what not to do, there are also things that you can do to help the lifespan of your countertops. To best keep the stone in good shape, make sure to avoid cleaning granite countertops with this pantry staple, and instead use a soft cloth, warm water, and gentle soap. If you want extra protection from potential spills, find a stone-type sealant product to help provide additional safeguarding.