The Grocery Store Chain Where You Can Get A Fried Catfish Sandwich

Catfish is a staple in Southern cooking, whether it's coated in cornmeal and fried to golden perfection or sprinkled with flavorful spices and pan-seared until blackened. While many restaurants do fried catfish right (and others get it wrong), you shouldn't discount grocery store delis if you're looking to get your catfish fix. The popular Southern grocery chain Publix carries this delectable fish in fillet form, which it prepares in-house with a light breading. But if you're a Publix regular, has it ever occurred to you to combine the catfish with the chain's famous Pub Subs? Because you absolutely can and it makes for the tastiest seafood sandwich this side of the Atlantic.

It's not something you can order ready-made on the Publix app or website, unfortunately. If you want the sandwich assembled for you, you'll have to head to the store's deli counter and request a piece of fried catfish from the hot foods section be put on your bread of choice instead of (or alongside of, if you're feeling wild) the typical deli meat or chicken tenders.

If you don't relish the idea of interacting with strangers, you can also DIY this fried catfish sub. Using the app or website, order a sub of your choice (a veggie sub is great if the catfish is the only protein you really want), then add a portion of the deli catfish to your cart as well. Assemble and eat as messily as you like in the comfort of your own home.