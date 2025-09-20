The Spicy Ingredient Geoffrey Zakarian Adds To His Crab Cakes

Whether you're talking Maryland vs. Carolina crab cakes, Louisiana's Cajun take, or the best type of meat to use, there's no small amount of debate on what ingredients enhance the flavor of this shellfish. Amongst the many things you didn't know about Sriracha, it turns out that it's Chef Geoffrey Zakarian's favorite ingredient for this iconic dish.

In an interview with InsideHook, Zakarian discussed his unorthodox love for everyone's favorite red rooster sauce. He believes that the best crab cakes have a bit of kick to them, an opinion shared with most chefs, whether they're using Old Bay or Tony Chachere's. Sriracha, in particular, has a marvelous flavor profile when paired with seafood. Unlike dry seasonings, the bit of distilled vinegar complements its iconic red chiles marvelously, creating that bit of tang most crab cakes get from a sauce or pickled ingredients like capers.

While the flavor is undeniable, there's another benefit to stirring Sriracha directly into the crab meat. Sriracha comes thickened with a bit of modified tapioca starch, giving it a thicker, creamier texture than most hot sauces. Because of this, it's actually a decent-quality binder, helping the crab meat keep its shape without the help of extra filler. This helps maximize the amount of crab in every cake, ensuring that the star of the show never gets overshadowed by crab cakes or flour. Once you've already got some spice, you've got more room to experiment with sauces and toppings.