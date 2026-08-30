Make Way More Flavorful Hot Dogs By Making Them Norwegian-Style

European cuisine has no shortage of admirers, but one country's food is seriously underrated: Norway. Sure, everybody gives it credit for popularizing salmon sushi or the unnervingly infamous Salmon Eye restaurant, but beyond that, the country rarely gets the props it deserves. One classic Norwegian dish that might change people's perceptions about its cuisine is the hot dog. You're probably picturing the all-American frankfurter topped with ketchup or mustard, then stuffed into a bun. However, over in Norway, they do things a little differently.

Hot dogs are a way of life in Norway, and you'll find them served from charming carts dotted around towns and cities. But a trip to a Norwegian hot dog vendor might come with a few surprises for tourists who haven't done their research. Known as pølse i lompe (hot dog in a lompe), the bun is swapped out for lompe — a soft, traditional Norwegian potato flatbread that doesn't look too dissimilar from a small tortilla. Unlike a dense bun, its light texture lets the flavors of the sausage and toppings shine.

Speaking of toppings, a proper pølse i lompe usually comes loaded with a mix of ketchup, mustard, fried onions, raw chopped onions, and either a creamy potato salad or rekesalat, the latter of which (unfortunately) isn't really a thing in the States. Made from small, cooked cold-water shrimp dressed in mayo, sour cream, dill, and lemon, rekesalat is Norway's answer for when you're hit with savory, briny cravings. Then there's the sausage itself. Like American wieners, Norwegian pølse are either grilled in a pan (grillpølse) or heated slowly in warm water (wienerpølse). These two methods, however, should never be combined.