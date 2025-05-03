Why Swedish-Style Hot Dogs Stand Out From Traditional Hot Dogs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether your palate leans firmly kid-friendly or veers into full adulting territory (cue the artisanal mustard lineup), the world of regional hot dogs has something for absolutely everyone. Venezuelan hot dogs pile on crispy potato sticks and sauces. In the American South, it's all about the slaw dog — topped with creamy cabbage slaw and the deep, unspoken belief that mayo belongs on everything. But only Sweden — yes, IKEA-land — tops its hot dogs with mashed potatoes and shrimp salad.

Let us explain. The Swedish street food classic known as the tunnbrödsrulle skips the bun entirely. Instead, you get a slightly chewy flatbread wrapped lovingly around two grilled hot dogs, because — and we cannot emphasize this enough — this is not a time for restraint. Then, you've got mashed potatoes where you'd normally find relish or sauerkraut — subbing tang for comfort and creamy density. And where American dogs often go in for warming chili or relish, the Swedes top it all off with a full-on mayo-laden shrimp salad (aka Skagenröra).

These beauties are a staple at street carts across the country. And listen, if you're skeptical, you're in elite company. Even Anthony Bourdain, when filming an episode of Travel Channel's "No Reservations," asked, "What evil genius first thought of the idea of ... combining shrimp salad and a hot dog?" before he tried it and immediately pivoted to "This is the most disgusting thing ever, and I love it" (via YouTube).