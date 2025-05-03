Why Swedish-Style Hot Dogs Stand Out From Traditional Hot Dogs
Whether your palate leans firmly kid-friendly or veers into full adulting territory (cue the artisanal mustard lineup), the world of regional hot dogs has something for absolutely everyone. Venezuelan hot dogs pile on crispy potato sticks and sauces. In the American South, it's all about the slaw dog — topped with creamy cabbage slaw and the deep, unspoken belief that mayo belongs on everything. But only Sweden — yes, IKEA-land — tops its hot dogs with mashed potatoes and shrimp salad.
Let us explain. The Swedish street food classic known as the tunnbrödsrulle skips the bun entirely. Instead, you get a slightly chewy flatbread wrapped lovingly around two grilled hot dogs, because — and we cannot emphasize this enough — this is not a time for restraint. Then, you've got mashed potatoes where you'd normally find relish or sauerkraut — subbing tang for comfort and creamy density. And where American dogs often go in for warming chili or relish, the Swedes top it all off with a full-on mayo-laden shrimp salad (aka Skagenröra).
These beauties are a staple at street carts across the country. And listen, if you're skeptical, you're in elite company. Even Anthony Bourdain, when filming an episode of Travel Channel's "No Reservations," asked, "What evil genius first thought of the idea of ... combining shrimp salad and a hot dog?" before he tried it and immediately pivoted to "This is the most disgusting thing ever, and I love it" (via YouTube).
Customize your own Swedish hot dog at home
If you're interested in trying tunnbrödsrulle for yourself but don't have any trips to Stockholm in the books, you can always recreate the magic at home. Once you've got your base — two hot dogs, mashed potatoes, a soft and pliable flatbread, and shrimp salad (you can make your own by following the instructions in this canapé-style toast Skagen recipe) — there's a whole world of different Swedish street cart upgrades waiting to be explored.
Start with texture and tang: Bostongurka, a sweet-and-sour pickle relish with mustard seeds and red pepper, adds bite and brightness. Regular cucumber relish or pickled slices also do the trick, and don't sleep on remoulade — a creamy, herby sauce that plays especially well with shrimp salad (while not strictly Swedish, it shows up on a lot of Scandinavian hot dogs — our recipe features tarragon, a bright addition that pairs so well with shrimp). If your tunnbrödsrulle doesn't already have fried onions, it should — and crispy French's, available here, will absolutely do — but caramelized onions would also be delish. Many people also add lettuce, a squirt of mustard, or some ketchup.
For best results, make sure to chill your shrimp salad for a delightful cool-on-warm contrast. And when you're shopping for your protein, any of the hot dog brands we ranked as best will work. Just maybe don't go full jumbo stadium frank — they'll fight the wrap.