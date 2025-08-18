The European Country That Is Obsessed With Hot Dogs
Whether you're biting into one of the United States' many regional hot dog styles or grilling some wieners on the Fourth of July, the food carries unmistakably all-American associations. As a result, it's easy to forget the humble frank's global popularity. From Latin America to across Europe, countless interpretations of the dish take hold worldwide. One country especially fond of the wiener in a bun is Norway.
There, the dish is called pølse med brød, often shortened to pølse, which simply means sausage. It appears in a wide range of contexts — from a simple hiking snack to gas stations, celebrations, large public gatherings, and even small, charming wooden kiosks (though these are unfortunately disappearing). Similar to the U.S., the sausage can be made from varying protein compositions. A pork-and-beef blend is most common, but vegan, chicken, and unique options like reindeer are also available.
Norway's fondness for the dish lies less in its exact assembly than in the experience of eating it. Citizens dressed in traditional clothing enjoy hot dogs during parades on Norway's National Day. A hot dog break might even occur at weddings, work meetings, or birthdays. With so many occasions for consumption, the food has taken on a special cultural status.
Norwegians love hot dogs in many forms
Although sausages had long been part of local Norwegian cuisine, on-the-go hot dog stalls truly took off in the 1950s. Interestingly, the rise of fast food and the influx of American cultural concepts after World War II gave the Norwegian hot dog scene a push. After all, street cart hot dogs are delicious, and the country quickly adapted them with its own twists.
Unlike the strict topping order of a Chicago-style hot dog, Norwegian hot dogs are more open-ended. You might find your sausage wrapped in bacon, with cheese, or made into chilipølse — a spicy variation. Another popular rendition, pølse i lompe, wraps the sausage in a soft potato-flour tortilla. Even the bread can vary, with both white and whole wheat buns on offer.
The toppings are equally diverse. Alongside American classics like ketchup, mustard, raw onions, relish, and crispy fried onions, Norway offers local specialties such as rekesalat (shrimp salad), a regional potato salad, and even jam. So if you find yourself in this Scandinavian country, try the hot dog in true local style. Not only will it expand your knowledge of the hot dog's globe-trotting repertoire, but it will also give you a taste of Norway's distinctive culinary culture.