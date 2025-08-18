The European Country That Is Obsessed With Hot Dogs

Whether you're biting into one of the United States' many regional hot dog styles or grilling some wieners on the Fourth of July, the food carries unmistakably all-American associations. As a result, it's easy to forget the humble frank's global popularity. From Latin America to across Europe, countless interpretations of the dish take hold worldwide. One country especially fond of the wiener in a bun is Norway.

There, the dish is called pølse med brød, often shortened to pølse, which simply means sausage. It appears in a wide range of contexts — from a simple hiking snack to gas stations, celebrations, large public gatherings, and even small, charming wooden kiosks (though these are unfortunately disappearing). Similar to the U.S., the sausage can be made from varying protein compositions. A pork-and-beef blend is most common, but vegan, chicken, and unique options like reindeer are also available.

Norway's fondness for the dish lies less in its exact assembly than in the experience of eating it. Citizens dressed in traditional clothing enjoy hot dogs during parades on Norway's National Day. A hot dog break might even occur at weddings, work meetings, or birthdays. With so many occasions for consumption, the food has taken on a special cultural status.