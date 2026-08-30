14 Trader Joe's Condiments That Instantly Upgrade Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Trader Joe's is a chain of American supermarkets that started out in California but is now located throughout the country, mostly in large urban areas. It has gained renown over the years for its customer service, including its generous "try before you buy" policy, as well as its array of unique products sourced from around the world. Some of them stick close to culinary traditions, like imported Italian tomato sauces, while others go buckwild with their creativity, like pickle-flavored popcorn, making TJ's an ideal source for products to elevate an everyday fried chicken sandwich to deliciously interesting new heights.

One part of the store you shouldn't pass on is the condiments aisle — where you'll not only find sandwich essentials, like mustard and mayonnaise, but also a wide range of interesting toppings for your crispy chicken handhelds. Below are 14 condiment recommendations that will give this classic American meal the upgrade it's been waiting for. From the California chain's takes on classic flavors and international icons to some of its more quirky offerings, you may just find your new favorite way of dressing your fried chicken sandwich on this list. Just keep in mind that availability can vary across stores, and many of TJ's products may only be available for a limited time.