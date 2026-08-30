14 Trader Joe's Condiments That Instantly Upgrade Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Trader Joe's is a chain of American supermarkets that started out in California but is now located throughout the country, mostly in large urban areas. It has gained renown over the years for its customer service, including its generous "try before you buy" policy, as well as its array of unique products sourced from around the world. Some of them stick close to culinary traditions, like imported Italian tomato sauces, while others go buckwild with their creativity, like pickle-flavored popcorn, making TJ's an ideal source for products to elevate an everyday fried chicken sandwich to deliciously interesting new heights.
One part of the store you shouldn't pass on is the condiments aisle — where you'll not only find sandwich essentials, like mustard and mayonnaise, but also a wide range of interesting toppings for your crispy chicken handhelds. Below are 14 condiment recommendations that will give this classic American meal the upgrade it's been waiting for. From the California chain's takes on classic flavors and international icons to some of its more quirky offerings, you may just find your new favorite way of dressing your fried chicken sandwich on this list. Just keep in mind that availability can vary across stores, and many of TJ's products may only be available for a limited time.
Buffalo Sauce is your ticket to a classic game-day flavor
There are few sauces in American cuisine that go as well with fried chicken as that tangy, spicy, and bright red sauce that dresses Buffalo chicken wings. While bone-in wings are traditional, the popularity of boneless wings has opened people's eyes to how this famous sauce can go on just about any type of chicken. Trader Joe's version comes ready-made and thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, so you know that your fried chicken sandwich will be completely covered in this game-day favorite.
Buffalo Sauce is available at Trader Joe's for $3.49.
TJ's Hot Honey Mustard is a favorite fried chicken sauce with an added kick
If you've ever enjoyed chicken fingers or tenders, which are actually different things entirely, then you may have dunked your pieces of fried bird into honey mustard sauce. However, this sweet, creamy, and tangy condiment sometimes lacks punch, especially if you like the strong mustard you find at delis. Fortunately, Trader Joe's combines the best of both worlds with this hot honey mustard that includes the two namesake ingredients along with hot mustard and a touch of mayonnaise for richness — perfect for a fried chicken sammy.
Hot Honey Mustard is available at Trader Joe's for $1.99.
Your chicken sandwich will taste like you got it from a sushi bar with Spicy Dynamite Sauce
Spicy mayo is a cult-favorite condiment used to dress all sorts of dishes at many Japanese restaurants in the U.S., and its spicy kick is a perfect accent to rich and crispy fried foods, including crunchy sushi rolls. As such, it goes perfectly well with fried chicken and can add that extra heat that your sandwich is lacking. A few slices of pickled ginger and a sprinkling of soy sauce will take it to the next level, and if you really want to, replace the bun with some pan-fried sushi rice patties.
Spicy Dynamite Sauce is available at Trader Joe's for $1.99.
Yangynyeom Sauce brings Korean fried chicken flavor to your sandwich
If you've ever eaten at places like Bonchon Chicken, then you're probably already familiar with yangnyeom sauce. For the uninitiated, this is the sticky, savory yet sweet, and seriously spiced sauce that sometimes coats Korean fried chicken. It can be an involved process to make, requiring many niche ingredients that may be difficult to source, which makes TJ's version that much more convenient. There are many elements that go into this flavorful sauce, but some key features include soy sauce and miso paste for an intense umami flavor, Korean red pepper flakes for a little prickly heat, and sesame oil for a touch of nuttiness.
Get yourself a bottle of Yangnyeom Sauce from Trader Joe's for $3.99.
This Sweet Chili Sauce will add mild heat to your chicken sandwich
Spring rolls are a popular appetizer at many Asian restaurants, especially Southeast Asian ones, and one of the best parts about enjoying the crispy fried snacks is dipping them into sweet chili sauce. It's a much milder heat than many other types of spicy dips and more reminiscent of a Chinese takeout duck sauce than the hot sauces you may be used to. You're first hit by the intense sweetness, and then a little tingle of chili flakes before the sauce is rounded out with just a hint of garlic. Smother it over your fried chicken and add some pickled carrots and daikon for added crunch.
Sweet Chili Sauce is available at Trader Joe's for $1.79.
Thai Peanut Satay Sauce will transport your chicken sandwich to Southeast Asia
Even though satay is sometimes associated with Thai cuisine, it actually originated in Java, Indonesia, and its popularity spread throughout the region. While peanut sauce typically accompanies grilled foods, this Thai-style satay sauce from Trader Joe's works beautifully with fried chicken, adding a bouquet of complex tasting notes, including creaminess from coconut milk and peanuts, nuanced spice from curry paste, and a mellow tang from tamarind. Use it along with a light cucumber salad to recreate traditional flavors.
You can find Thai Peanut Satay Sauce at Trader Joe's for $2.29.
Italian Bomba Hot Pepper Sauce brings an explosion of heat to your fried chicken
This Trader Joe's find is marketed as a pasta sauce, but its chunky texture and intense heat from Calabrian chiles make it versatile enough to add to any dish, including a crispy, crunchy chicken sandwich. The Calabria region of Italy has been producing a unique variety of chili for over 500 years, and it packs a punch, plus a unique flavor. They're slightly fermented in this preparation, giving the condiment a subtle tanginess coupled with a mild herbaceousness from the addition of dried basil.
Grab a jar of fiery Italian Bomba Hot Pepper Sauce at Trader Joe's for $3.79.
Give your chicken sandwich a sweet and tangy Italian flavor with Glaze
Glaze is a sweet and acidic condiment made from authentic Balsamic vinegar sourced from Modena, Italy, the capital of this elemental Italian dressing. It's reduced and thickened, so it sticks beautifully to food, including the fried chicken you're about to sandwich between two pieces of bread. It's sweet and has a slightly fruity aroma thanks to the grapes from which it's made. Add some basil and fresh mozzarella to transport your sammie directly to Italy.
Balsamic Glaze is available at Trader Joe's for $3.29.
Chunky Garlic & Jalapeño Hot Sauce is a spin on a favorite condiment with added texture
Hot sauce and fried chicken are a match made in culinary heaven, but the vinegar-based stuff is usually too thin to drench what you're putting into a sandwich without it turning your crispy bird soggy. Luckily, Trader Joe's created a solution with this chunky hot sauce. Its base consists of brined and blended jalapeño chilies for heat and tang, plus lots of garlic and a hint of onion for savoriness. It'll add a ton of flavor to your handheld meal and pairs phenomenally well with guacamole and a dollop of sour cream.
Chunky Garlic & Jalapeño Hot Sauce is available at Trader Joe's for $3.99.
Carolina Gold Barbeque Sauce gives you a regional taste of an American tradition
Barbecue is one of many American dishes that are over 100 years old, but there isn't just one type of 'cue, and this TJ's find is an example of that. Carolina-style barbecue sauce has a golden hue due to the use of mustard, which gives it an intense flavor and an assertive acidity. The inclusion of cane sugar and molasses gives it sweetness, and this particular version also has just a touch of smokiness, too. It's a more interesting alternative to the mahogany-colored stuff you get with drive-thru chicken nuggets.
You can find Carolina Gold Barbeque Sauce at Trader Joe's for $2.99.
Aioli Garlic Mustard Sauce combines a classic creamy sauce with a bit of punchiness
Aioli is a creamy sauce hailing from the Catalonia region of Spain, which has its own unique approach to dining compared to the rest of the country. It's sometimes confused with mayonnaise, but it has an intense garlicky flavor that sets it apart. Trader Joe's decided to amplify this sauce's assertive taste by combining it with mustard. This mélange of ingredients makes it an ideal condiment to offset the richness of fried chicken while also offering a bit of creaminess. Spread it on your bun and sprinkle some slivered almonds and raisins over it for a Catalan-inspired sandwich.
Aioli Garlic Mustard Sauce is available at Trader Joe's for $2.79.
Turn your sandwich into a Chinese-American restaurant favorite with General Tsao Sauce
General Tso's chicken is perhaps one of the most popular menu items at Chinese-American restaurants, and variations on this favorite exist all throughout the country. Recipes are closely guarded and can be difficult to replicate at home, unless you have a bottle of TJ's General Tsao sauce. It's loaded with complex flavors from the inclusion of soy sauce, vinegar, oyster flavor, ginger, chili, and other seasonings. Toss your fried chicken in this dressing before assembling your sandwich, and add some chopped scallions to make it really taste like takeout.
General Tsao Stir Fry Sauce is available at Trader Joe's for $3.49.
Give your fried chicken sandwich some burger joint flavor with Magnifisauce
Visit a McDonald's or In-N-Out, and you're bound to come across a secret burger sauce that elevates the flavor of the ground beef patties. What these chains may not tell you, though, is that their secret sauces pair just as wonderfully with chicken sandwiches as they do with burgers. Many recipes include a combination of relish, ketchup, and mustard, and TJ's bottled variety contains those same green, red, and yellow elements. However, it also includes some added seasonings to give your fried chicken some extra dimension, like rosemary, cloves, onion, and garlic.
Magnifisauce! is available at Trader Joe's for $3.49.
Trader Joe's Chimichurri Sauce offers a creative take on traditional Argentinean flavors
Chimichurri is a condiment that originated in Argentina and is a traditional accompaniment to grilled meats, especially steak, but it can actually go on anything to which you want to give a garlicky, herbaceous flavor boost. The traditional preparation includes parsley, oregano, and garlic, but TJ's breaks the mold by making cilantro the star of its rendition of the iconic South American sauce. The freshness that this herb provides can uplift an otherwise heavy sandwich into something much greater than the sum of its parts.
Chimichurri Sauce is available at Trader Joe's for $3.99.