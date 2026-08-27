The 10 Best New Aldi Groceries You Can't Miss In September 2026

Shopping at Aldi is always full of surprises. Whether you hit up the Aldi finds aisle or simply peruse the abundant private labels, the store stocks many products available no where else. Swing by the retailer in September, and new arrivals only keep on coming.

Throughout the month, Aldi is rolling out new gems across food categories. You can expect everything from seasonal sweets with a pumpkin twist, to meat and bread fare fit for an Oktoberfest-themed night. New readymade foods keep lunchtime dining interesting, while newly debuted snacks mean you can already start planning for Halloween hosting, too.

All the while, Aldi's cheap grocery prices remain a constant, so no stress fitting new purchases into the budget. And if an item really doesn't strike your fancy, note the retailer's Twice As Nice Guarantee –which guarantees a refund even after opening. More likely though, Aldi's new arrivals will hit the spot, making September shopping a delight.