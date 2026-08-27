The 10 Best New Aldi Groceries You Can't Miss In September 2026
Shopping at Aldi is always full of surprises. Whether you hit up the Aldi finds aisle or simply peruse the abundant private labels, the store stocks many products available no where else. Swing by the retailer in September, and new arrivals only keep on coming.
Throughout the month, Aldi is rolling out new gems across food categories. You can expect everything from seasonal sweets with a pumpkin twist, to meat and bread fare fit for an Oktoberfest-themed night. New readymade foods keep lunchtime dining interesting, while newly debuted snacks mean you can already start planning for Halloween hosting, too.
All the while, Aldi's cheap grocery prices remain a constant, so no stress fitting new purchases into the budget. And if an item really doesn't strike your fancy, note the retailer's Twice As Nice Guarantee –which guarantees a refund even after opening. More likely though, Aldi's new arrivals will hit the spot, making September shopping a delight.
Bite into spiced Bake Shop Pumpkin Sandwich Cookies
The start of fall brings pumpkin and spice — all the better in cookie form. Aldi will sell a dozen Bake Shop Pumpkin Sandwich Cookies for $4.99 starting September 2, 2026. The fall treats consist of cinnamon cream cheese sandwiched between pumpkin spice doughy bites.
Whip up a batch of Specially Selected Fall Harvest Mac & Cheese
Not feeling like tackling a mac and cheese recipe from scratch? Try Aldi's $2.99 Specially Selected Fall Harvest Mac & Cheese, flavored with pumpkin and butternut squash for a mouth-watering gourd twist. This cheesy delight hits shelves on September 2.
Stock up on Berryhill Salted Caramel or Maple Pumpkin Spread
Smear it onto toast or swirl into a bowl of oatmeal — a sweet spread often comes in handy. Enjoy autumnal flavors with Aldi's Salted Caramel or Maple Pumpkin Berryhill Spreads, which will be available on September 2 and priced at $2.99 a jar.
Look out for the Specially Selected Apple Cinnamon Brioche Ring
It's always a good idea to add Aldi's affordable bread into the cart — all the better when it's a fluffy brioche. The $5.49 Specially Selected Apple Cinnamon Brioche Ring comes with six eye-catching swirls, easy to pull apart and enjoy come September 9.
Consider Priano Maple, Bacon, & Ricotta Tortelloni for an easy meal
Ready in only three minutes, refrigerated tortelloni make for a fuss-free lunch or dinner. Aldi will sell a Priano Maple, Bacon, & Ricotta Tortelloni for $4.29 as of September 16, lending the grocery store classic a bold salty-sweet twist.
Throw Aldi Bavarian Soft Pretzel Twists or Sticks into the cart
As a German brand, Aldi makes for a great to spot to look for Oktoberfest beer pairings. Few foods come more classic than Bavarian Soft Pretzel Twists or Sticks, which you can snag on September 16 for $4.79 in frozen form, ready to warm up for a festive occasion.
Add Deutsche Kuche Pork Schnitzels to your freezer
Looking to try a meatier part of German gastronomy? Look no further than Aldi's frozen cracked crusted Deutsche Kuche Pork Schnitzel, sold $9.99 for a six-count box. This crispy meal will hit shelves on September 23.
Nibble on the Emporium Selection Halloween Cheese
Halloween-themed treats encompass a wide array of foods — even cheese included. For $4.29, grab a package of Aldi Emporium Selection Halloween Cheese, an aged cheddar fit for the spookiest charcuterie spread. This festive snack will be available at Aldi on September 30.
Pick up a bag of Clancy's Bats & Ghosts Crunchy Snack
Seasonal snacking is always a good time; especially when there's something salty and crunchy involved. At $2.39 a bag, Aldi's Clancy's Bats & Ghosts Crunchy Snack will be available on September 30 and make for a charming cart add-on, perfect for those eerie nights in.
Try out Pork or Chicken Fusia Asian Inspirations Wonton Soup
Cooler fall temperatures signal the start of soup season — so throw some Asian-inspired options into the freezer. Starting September 30 at Aldi, you can enjoy a Pork or Chicken Fusia Asian Inspirations Wonton Soup for $2.99, ready to heat into a nourishing bowl.