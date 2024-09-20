What The Heck Is Oktoberfest Beer And How Is It Unique?

From the second week in September to the first Sunday in October, Oktoberfest is in full swing, which means it's time to break out the lederhosen and brush up on your German. The festival was first celebrated in 1810 in the Bavarian region of Germany to commemorate a royal wedding, and included five days of horse races, folk singing, and beer ... lots of beer. Over the years, Oktoberfest has become a more general celebration of German culture and food that's recognized around the world.

Among the many neat facts about Oktoberfest, one is that during the yearly festivities in Munich, partygoers strictly enjoy official "Oktoberfest beers" served by only six designated breweries. What defines an Oktoberfest beer can be a bit complicated, however, especially because there are other brews — mostly American beers — that are labeled as "Oktoberfest-style." These two categories actually have vastly different appearances and flavor profiles.

In addition to hailing from an approved Oktoberfest brewery, an official Oktoberfest beer has to be a lager — a style of beer that is aged for months at a temperature between 32 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing the yeast to sink to the bottom of the tank while fermenting. This makes the beer lighter and more crisp and refreshing. The exact flavor profiles vary, but most of the beer enjoyed during Oktoberfest is pale or amber in color, and tastes similar to other traditional German lagers like Dortmunder, which has a malt-forward, "hoppy" flavor with an undertone of bitterness.