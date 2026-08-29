What's The World's Best-Selling Cookie?

Depending on where you're buying your Oreos, they might be a little different, especially Costco Oreos versus standard grocery store ones. But when you're going beyond a simple dip in the milk, it's unlikely that you'll notice the difference in all the ways you can turn Oreos into an entirely new dessert. There's the classic dirt cake, of course, that uses crushed-up Oreos as a dirt lookalike, mixed with cream cheese, butter, sugar, and whipped topping. It's a simple, no-bake pie or cake that's a perfect addition to any kid's birthday party. Serve it in a planter and put a few gummy worms on top to get the kids squealing with delight. You can also just coat your cookies in chocolate and add sprinkles in unique designs for a themed party.

Oreo cookies also come in a lot of different flavors, so there's plenty of experimenting to do. If you want to try something new, the chocolate-covered pretzel Oreo edition might be up your alley. The regular chocolate cookies are known to make an easy pie crust — just crushed up and mixed with butter to be topped with any easy filling. But the pretzel variety might be perfect to expand your pie palate into something beyond the chocolate and creme. A peanut butter base could let the pretzel and chocolate really sing. And while we may have seen some flavors pass on, like the discontinued berry Oreo cookie, you can create an easy reboot with a blender and a little ice cream. If you're planning a simple dessert, just turn to the best-selling cookie in the world — a package of Oreos can make it a little easier.