What's The World's Best-Selling Cookie?
When you're perusing the grocery shelves, there are a plethora of famous brand-name cookies; some even have famous in the name. You've got your Chips Ahoy!, Pepperidge Farm, and Nilla Wafers. But the number one selling cookie in the world will probably come as no surprise. It's the creme-filled, chocolate crispy cookie that is ubiquitous around every corner — vending machines, tiny convenience stores, and just about every gas station you're likely to pass on a road trip. They're called Oreos, and they've been with us since 1912.
Marketed for their versatility as an imbiber of milk or a twist-and-lick device, Oreos were first introduced by a Chelsea Market bakery in Manhattan, but are now available in over 100 countries, selling around 34 billion cookies a year. It's estimated that the annual cookie production could circle the planet five times over, and around 500 billion have been created since 1912. But Oreo cookies weren't the first of their kind on the market. They were probably a knock-off of the first creme sandwich cookies: Hydrox. Hydrox came out four years prior and had a very similar crunchy chocolate exterior with a creme filling, but they just didn't hit the market as Oreos did. So, despite a brief comeback in 2015, Hydrox are lost to history, and Oreos reign supreme.
What to do with Oreos beyond a twist and a lick or a dip in milk
Depending on where you're buying your Oreos, they might be a little different, especially Costco Oreos versus standard grocery store ones. But when you're going beyond a simple dip in the milk, it's unlikely that you'll notice the difference in all the ways you can turn Oreos into an entirely new dessert. There's the classic dirt cake, of course, that uses crushed-up Oreos as a dirt lookalike, mixed with cream cheese, butter, sugar, and whipped topping. It's a simple, no-bake pie or cake that's a perfect addition to any kid's birthday party. Serve it in a planter and put a few gummy worms on top to get the kids squealing with delight. You can also just coat your cookies in chocolate and add sprinkles in unique designs for a themed party.
Oreo cookies also come in a lot of different flavors, so there's plenty of experimenting to do. If you want to try something new, the chocolate-covered pretzel Oreo edition might be up your alley. The regular chocolate cookies are known to make an easy pie crust — just crushed up and mixed with butter to be topped with any easy filling. But the pretzel variety might be perfect to expand your pie palate into something beyond the chocolate and creme. A peanut butter base could let the pretzel and chocolate really sing. And while we may have seen some flavors pass on, like the discontinued berry Oreo cookie, you can create an easy reboot with a blender and a little ice cream. If you're planning a simple dessert, just turn to the best-selling cookie in the world — a package of Oreos can make it a little easier.