How Famous Amos Created Its Iconic Cookie

The origin of Famous Amos stemmed from a young boy's simple love for his aunt's homemade cookies. Before the brand became a phenomenon and a household name, its namesake creator, Wallace "Wally" Amos Jr. started baking as a form of self-care and stress relief. What began as a hobby turned into a multimillion-dollar business for the entrepreneur, and it was his aunt's baking that inspired it all.

When his parents divorced, the 12-year-old moved with his mother to live at his aunt Della Bryant's in New York. Her home always smelled of delicious fresh baked goods, and she introduced him to his first chocolate chip cookie. Amos went on to become the first Black talent agent at William Morris where he signed major bands and stars, including Simon and Garfunkel and Dionne Warwick. After moving to L.A. in 1967 but not finding success in starting his own agency, he turned his passion for cookies into a reinvention of himself as well as a lucrative venture — and thus Famous Amos was born.

In 1975, Amos opened the first of his iconic cookie shops on Sunset Blvd. The concept took off, more shops were opened, and Famous Amos cookies became both a culinary as well as pop culture sensation. Behind it all was Aunt Della's original recipe that Amos made his own, baked fresh in-store, free of preservatives, and in just three flavors — chocolate chip with pecans, chocolate chip with peanut butter, and butterscotch chip with pecans.