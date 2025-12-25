The Discontinued Berry Oreo Cookie That Deserves A Comeback
Look, we don't want to sound ungrateful — we know that there isn't exactly a dearth of interesting and fun Oreo flavors available to enjoy (and if we're being honest, the original cookie never goes out of style). However, in the same way that some folks swear by Golden Oreos and others simply cannot get enough of the ones stuffed with peanut butter creme ("Parent Trap" fans, perhaps?), the truth is that sometimes we don't choose our favorite cookies; they choose us. That's why it's all the more heartbreaking when a flavor you truly love — such as the now-discontinued Berry Burst Ice Cream Oreos — gets phased out from shelves.
Where to begin? This much-missed edition, which was available for a short time in the U.S. in 2011, featured classic chocolate wafers and a beautifully vibrant, pink-speckled filling. However, unlike Lemon and Mint Oreos — which are about as straightforward as they come — these were unique in that they featured both strawberry and raspberry flavors. They were also bursting, if you will, with a rich, ultra-smooth creme that was reminiscent of — well, ice cream, of course! In fact, some folks considered them a spiritual successor to the beloved Strawberry Milkshake Oreos of years past.
Sadly, Berry Burst Ice Cream Oreos were always intended to be a limited edition. Even if they returned, they might suffer the fate of many nostalgic snacks and fail to taste as good as we remember. For now, they exist only in our memories — though we'll never stop rooting for a comeback.
Oreo flavor trends are ever-changing and vary from country to country
Interestingly, Nabisco has a long and storied history of debuting ice cream-inspired Oreos. Flavors like Blueberry, Matcha, Vanilla, and Orange Ice Cream have all had their day in the sun — and if you travel outside the U.S., you may still find them in various Asian markets.
Notably, these Asian iterations differ a bit from the sugary Berry Burst Ice Cream flavor that American consumers got to try. According to a fact sheet released by the makers of Oreo in celebration of the cookie's 100th birthday, this is because they're engineered with a "cooling" sensation intended to mimic the experience of eating actual ice cream or soft serve. However, some reviewers have noted that this effect can diminish the creaminess and instead push the filling into a more dominantly minty territory — almost like eating a York Patty with a twist.
Of course, if you're in the U.S. and want to enjoy a fruity, dessert-inspired Oreo (without having to hunt around for discontinued flavors on sites like eBay), Nabisco is still pumping out plenty of sweet options. As of December 2025, the limited-edition lineup includes Blueberry Pie and Apple Pie a la Mode flavors — the latter of which allows fans to still get a hit of creamy vanilla ice cream deliciousness. And if you, like us, are still mourning the loss of a retired Oreo flavor, who knows — maybe one of these days, your old favorite will make a surprise return.