The Discontinued Berry Oreo Cookie That Deserves A Comeback

Look, we don't want to sound ungrateful — we know that there isn't exactly a dearth of interesting and fun Oreo flavors available to enjoy (and if we're being honest, the original cookie never goes out of style). However, in the same way that some folks swear by Golden Oreos and others simply cannot get enough of the ones stuffed with peanut butter creme ("Parent Trap" fans, perhaps?), the truth is that sometimes we don't choose our favorite cookies; they choose us. That's why it's all the more heartbreaking when a flavor you truly love — such as the now-discontinued Berry Burst Ice Cream Oreos — gets phased out from shelves.

Where to begin? This much-missed edition, which was available for a short time in the U.S. in 2011, featured classic chocolate wafers and a beautifully vibrant, pink-speckled filling. However, unlike Lemon and Mint Oreos — which are about as straightforward as they come — these were unique in that they featured both strawberry and raspberry flavors. They were also bursting, if you will, with a rich, ultra-smooth creme that was reminiscent of — well, ice cream, of course! In fact, some folks considered them a spiritual successor to the beloved Strawberry Milkshake Oreos of years past.

Sadly, Berry Burst Ice Cream Oreos were always intended to be a limited edition. Even if they returned, they might suffer the fate of many nostalgic snacks and fail to taste as good as we remember. For now, they exist only in our memories — though we'll never stop rooting for a comeback.