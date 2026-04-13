Costco Oreos Are Different From The Ones At Other Stores. Here's How
Dunking an Oreo in a cold glass of milk is about as nostalgic as snacking can get, and if you're a fan of the classic cookie, you might just want to grab one or more of those big packs at Costco. However, they may not be exactly the same as you remember them — even if you just bought a package at your local grocery store last week.
Despite the fact that both products have the same signature blue packaging and are branded as Nabisco-made, according to a number of Redditors, both the flavor and the texture of the Oreos sold at Costco differ from the ones found in other stores, with some noting the chocolate flavor is less pronounced while others claim the wafers have a crisper texture. Most contributors to the conversation agree that they aren't the same, but the verdict is split on whether the difference is positive or negative. One fan stated, "They [taste] slightly less chocolatey than store bought, but they are much crispier, almost like they're fresher." However, naysayers chimed in, writing, "They are flat, less chocolate taste in the cookie part," and, "My partner is an Oreo fiend and dislikes the Costco ones compared to regular."
Though the brand itself hasn't released any information on why the cookies are different, a simple peek at the package may lead to the answer. The version that you may encounter at many stores (and on the Oreo website) uses high fructose corn syrup and artificial flavors, while Costco's Oreos swap out the syrup for invert sugar and the artificial flavors for natural ones.
Costco's Oreos versus others
Other than the flavorings and the use of invert sugar instead of high fructose corn syrup, the ingredients on the package are identical and in virtually the same order (in Costco's version, salt comes after soy lecithin instead of before), which suggests that those two substitutions could be the source of the contrasting taste and textures. The "natural" and "artificial" flavors may be too broad to know exactly what the difference is outside of their basic definitions — the former flavorings come from nature, and the latter are lab-created. However, the sweeteners may be more telling.
High fructose corn syrup, made from corn, typically consists of 42% fructose and 58% glucose when it's used in baked goods like cookies. Meanwhile, invert sugar, a syrup created by combining water with table sugar and often an acidic ingredient, has a 50-50 ratio of fructose to glucose. Since invert sugar is known for helping baked goods last longer, it could be the reason the Costco Oreos seem to be fresher. As for the taste, glucose tends to bring out chocolate, which could be why the traditional version of the cookies in the grocery store may seem to have a more distinct chocolatey flavor. However, fructose holds onto water, so, theoretically, Costco cookies should be less crispy, not more. A conundrum!
The best way to decide which Oreo is the one for your palate may be to dive into the work of taste-testing. Try them solo or see which one shines in a three-ingredient Oreo dessert or mug cake. And if you want to kick things up further, try tossing Aldi's controversial Oreo dupe into the mix, too.