Costco Oreos Are Different From The Ones At Other Stores. Here's How

Dunking an Oreo in a cold glass of milk is about as nostalgic as snacking can get, and if you're a fan of the classic cookie, you might just want to grab one or more of those big packs at Costco. However, they may not be exactly the same as you remember them — even if you just bought a package at your local grocery store last week.

Despite the fact that both products have the same signature blue packaging and are branded as Nabisco-made, according to a number of Redditors, both the flavor and the texture of the Oreos sold at Costco differ from the ones found in other stores, with some noting the chocolate flavor is less pronounced while others claim the wafers have a crisper texture. Most contributors to the conversation agree that they aren't the same, but the verdict is split on whether the difference is positive or negative. One fan stated, "They [taste] slightly less chocolatey than store bought, but they are much crispier, almost like they're fresher." However, naysayers chimed in, writing, "They are flat, less chocolate taste in the cookie part," and, "My partner is an Oreo fiend and dislikes the Costco ones compared to regular."

Though the brand itself hasn't released any information on why the cookies are different, a simple peek at the package may lead to the answer. The version that you may encounter at many stores (and on the Oreo website) uses high fructose corn syrup and artificial flavors, while Costco's Oreos swap out the syrup for invert sugar and the artificial flavors for natural ones.