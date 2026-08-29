The Affordable Alternative To Pricey Prime Rib

Prime rib may be a holiday showstopper, but it's also a pricey cut of meat for when you want to wow a crowd. Lamb breast, however, is still a delectable cut, can be prepared in many of the same ways, and is far more affordable while still coming in a large, shareable size.

Like prime rib, lamb breast is an intensely flavorful, well-marbled cut of red meat that, when kept whole, is best prepared using low and slow methods. Just like prime rib, its fat and connective tissues melt into the meat when slow-cooked, infusing it with a heartiness that can't be matched. While the flavor may be slightly different, it's just as earthy and satisfying and lacks the gaminess you may find in other cuts of lamb. If you're looking for a roast to cook whole rather than butcher into individual steaks, it's one of the best when you want a good price but don't want to compromise on taste.

Quality prime rib can cost as much as $20 a pound, but a lamb breast can run as little as $8. You may have a harder time finding it since it's not as popular as shank, chops, or pre-cut stew meat, but finding a vendor that carries it can save you serious cash in the long run. Although it's less meaty and rarely exceeds more than three pounds, even making two breasts at once saves you money over making a similar weight of rib roast.