The Affordable Alternative To Pricey Prime Rib
Prime rib may be a holiday showstopper, but it's also a pricey cut of meat for when you want to wow a crowd. Lamb breast, however, is still a delectable cut, can be prepared in many of the same ways, and is far more affordable while still coming in a large, shareable size.
Like prime rib, lamb breast is an intensely flavorful, well-marbled cut of red meat that, when kept whole, is best prepared using low and slow methods. Just like prime rib, its fat and connective tissues melt into the meat when slow-cooked, infusing it with a heartiness that can't be matched. While the flavor may be slightly different, it's just as earthy and satisfying and lacks the gaminess you may find in other cuts of lamb. If you're looking for a roast to cook whole rather than butcher into individual steaks, it's one of the best when you want a good price but don't want to compromise on taste.
Quality prime rib can cost as much as $20 a pound, but a lamb breast can run as little as $8. You may have a harder time finding it since it's not as popular as shank, chops, or pre-cut stew meat, but finding a vendor that carries it can save you serious cash in the long run. Although it's less meaty and rarely exceeds more than three pounds, even making two breasts at once saves you money over making a similar weight of rib roast.
Tips for cooking lamb breast like prime rib
When you make prime rib, precise timing and temperature control are the best way to guarantee the best end product. While this is true of lamb breast as well, it's a far more forgiving meat, so you shouldn't have any problems translating your existing prime rib recipe, whether you have a favorite seasoning or preparation method.
Whether you prefer to forget the oven and smoke your prime rib or love a classic low bake, any method that renders excess fat, melts collagen, and draws flavor from bones works just fine for lamb breast. The real difference is in what temperature you use and when. Whereas prime rib needs an initially hot temperature to jumpstart the crust, you want to save this until the end for lamb breast. This helps you avoid overcooking it and is best saved until it's about 5 degrees off of your final desired temperature.
All you need to prepare prime like a pro is a simple slather of mustard, garlic, herbs, and oil, and this applies to lamb breast equally well. While the other flavors seep into the meat, the mustard and oil end up creating a crisp, flaky shell that perfectly complements the tender protein. If, however, you prefer dry seasonings, just keep in mind that you may not end up with much on the underside of your lamb breast. It's an exceptionally fatty cut, and all that dripping as it cooks may wash away some of the flavor if you leave it unwrapped.