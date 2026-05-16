Make Prime Rib Like A Pro With This Common Condiment

Despite being a bit on the pricey side, prime rib is always a solid crowd-pleaser because you can make huge amounts of incredible protein with relatively little effort. The secret is all in the cooking times and the seasoning, but no ingredient helps you execute both quite like a good slather of mustard.

Just like slow-cooking huge slabs of meat in a smoker, preparing a prime rib requires a binder. A good one keeps all the seasonings on your meat rather than in the pan, but a great one complements the flavor profile of your protein without overwhelming it. Mustard accomplishes this perfectly, providing a bit of sharp, sinus-clearing aroma to cut through rich marbling and intense meatiness while ensuring every last herb leaf and grain of salt adheres to the surface of your roast. It also works if you skip the oven and use a smoker, preserving your ingredients during even the lowest and slowest cooks.

A basic yellow mustard does the job while remaining affordable enough to give your roast a thick coating. Still, you can turn it into a DIY Dijon with just a few extra ingredients, like vinegar, horseradish, and sugar. Alternatively, mix mustards together like Ina Garten, finding your own custom blend that perfectly suits your palate. So long as you use enough to glue your seasonings to the roast and develop a beautiful, flaky crust, different levels of heat, acid, and spice can easily transform your entire meal.