Forget The Oven And Make Your Prime Rib Like This For A Juicy Roast

Prime rib is great when you're cooking for a crowd because of its sheer size. However, that also means it needs more time, at lower temperatures, to balance a beautifully browned exterior and a tender, juicy center. While an oven is great for this, a smoker can give you the same coloring and doneness — and even more flavor.

When cooking a bone-in prime rib in the oven, you typically want to bake it for about 20 minutes per pound, depending on how well done you like it. However, on a 225-degree Fahrenheit smoker, this can take closer to 30 to 40 minutes per pound (though we recommend cooking by internal temperature rather than time to ensure precision). This longer process isn't a chore, but an opportunity. Not only is your meat sitting in all that tasty smoke, but the fat is getting the chance to soften and render into the meat, keeping it incredibly juicy. This longer cooking time also gives you a chance to apply more complex tastes, like using a spray bottle full of whiskey to not only flavor, but also help the smoke adhere to the surface.

While many oven-baked prime rib recipes can develop some seriously beautiful crust, you can get the same result by searing it on the grill after it's been smoked — a method known as the reverse sear. This develops a hint of char on your crust, creating a more rustic flavor profile that's still fantastic with classic horseradish or au jus dipping sauces. Plus, the extra moisture retained from the gentle, low-heat start helps keep it moist, even over searing hot flames.