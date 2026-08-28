Jersey Mike's Vs Potbelly's Chicken Salad: Which One Is The Better Value?

When it comes to the best submarine sandwiches on the market, the Internet is mostly in agreement that Jersey Mike's tops the list. And why not? With its razor-thin lettuce and fresh deli meats sliced right before your eyes, the sub chain can make you feel like you're eating a sandwich for the very first time. And while it receives far less attention, the chain Potbelly Sandwich Works stakes a strong claim for one of the better sub shops, too, with many customers finding its offerings to be vastly underrated. Both menus are surprisingly different from each other (Potbelly even sells a prime rib sandwich), but there is some overlap; for example, both Jersey Mike's and Potbelly serve up chicken salad. And if you're wondering which one is the better value, on a price basis alone, Jersey Mike's takes the cake — but do note that prices will vary by location.

It's regular-sized chicken salad sandwich clocks in at $8.95 before tax, while Potbelly's Original costs more, at $9.19 (but up to $11.49 in places like NYC). But there's more to "getting good value," as you will see, so we're going to break it down further and to explain why you get more bang for your buck with Jersey' Mike's chicken salad sub.