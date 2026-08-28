Jersey Mike's Vs Potbelly's Chicken Salad: Which One Is The Better Value?
When it comes to the best submarine sandwiches on the market, the Internet is mostly in agreement that Jersey Mike's tops the list. And why not? With its razor-thin lettuce and fresh deli meats sliced right before your eyes, the sub chain can make you feel like you're eating a sandwich for the very first time. And while it receives far less attention, the chain Potbelly Sandwich Works stakes a strong claim for one of the better sub shops, too, with many customers finding its offerings to be vastly underrated. Both menus are surprisingly different from each other (Potbelly even sells a prime rib sandwich), but there is some overlap; for example, both Jersey Mike's and Potbelly serve up chicken salad. And if you're wondering which one is the better value, on a price basis alone, Jersey Mike's takes the cake — but do note that prices will vary by location.
It's regular-sized chicken salad sandwich clocks in at $8.95 before tax, while Potbelly's Original costs more, at $9.19 (but up to $11.49 in places like NYC). But there's more to "getting good value," as you will see, so we're going to break it down further and to explain why you get more bang for your buck with Jersey' Mike's chicken salad sub.
Potbelly's chicken salad sub has ruffled a few feathers
Let's start with why Potbelly's chicken salad sandwich should be considered the lesser value of the two. Potbelly's Original sizing tends to be less consistent, measuring between six and eight inches. Jersey Mike's Regular runs seven-and-a-half inches, so you actually could end up getting less at Potbelly for a higher price, depending on what size bread you get on any given day.
And it's not just that it costs more for a possibly smaller sandwich. Potbelly's chicken salad has received middling-to-bad reviews, with one Redditor recalling how the chain used to have their favorite version of this sandwich, but a recent dining experience made them rethink that stance, noting "the chewy texture of the chicken. It wasn't just one bad bite." Another called the chicken salad "probably one of the worst sandwiches I ever ate. Well[,] not probably...it was." Another less damning review on Facebook didn't find any major fault with the sandwich, but did say that the lack of topping choices made it overall on the bland side, stating, "The only condiments offered are [mayonnaise], mustard, and a few veggies."
Jersey Mike's chicken salad is so cluckin' good
On the other hand, you have Jersey Mike's chicken salad, which is not only cheaper but is also more consistently sized, clocking in between seven and seven-and-a-half inches, so you rarely have to worry about getting less one day than another. And its reviews are also much better, with the chicken salad sub quickly becoming a fan favorite when the chain debuted it in 2025. Not only did it prove popular amongst customers, it actually sold out in some restaurants.
And there are tons of positive reviews, like this Redditor who described their sandwich as fully loaded, with "the chicken salad ... overflowing out the sides[, so] I could barely contain it." They went on to describe it as one of the tastiest sandwiches they've ever had the pleasure of eating. A comment further down on the same thread described the chicken as "lit," while another wrote they tried it with bacon and "it totally rips," giving the combo a 10 out of 10.
There is one major drawback to Jersey Mike's version of the sub, though. It's a limited-time-only menu item, which tends to be released in the summer, and then cruelly removed once the sunlight starts to fade earlier and earlier. We can only hope Jersey Mike's will give the people what they want and make it a permanent menu item.