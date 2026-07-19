The Fast Food Chain That Used To Offer A Prime Rib Sandwich Meal

Burgers, chicken sandwiches, nuggets, and tenders are fast food restaurant mainstays — and no one's complaining! However, some chains keep things interesting by also offering less common menu items for people who want a change of pace. The downside is that even if they're intended to be permanent additions rather than limited-time specials, they can often be discontinued without explanation. That's what happened to Culver's prime rib sandwich meal, which disappeared from the menu in the early 2010s.

The Wisconsin-based chain is generally known for its unique ButterBurgers, which are made from three different beef cuts, as well as its cheese curds and frozen custard. It also used to offer two prime rib sandwiches: the Shaved Prime Rib, with sliced, oven-roasted beef, Swiss cheese, and red onions on a roll, and the Prime Rib and Mushroom Melt, with Swiss cheese and mushrooms.

Culver's has a wide selection of sauces, such as its Wisconsin Cheddar Sauce and creamy, tangy Signature Sauce, and people remembering the sandwiches on social media mentioned the ones they loved pairing with them, including horseradish and a limited-time A1 pepper mayonnaise. The prime rib sandwiches came up several times on Reddit among people discussing former Culver's menu items they want back, with one user saying the Prime Rib and Mushroom Melt "was possibly the best sandwich of all time."