The Fast Food Chain That Used To Offer A Prime Rib Sandwich Meal
Burgers, chicken sandwiches, nuggets, and tenders are fast food restaurant mainstays — and no one's complaining! However, some chains keep things interesting by also offering less common menu items for people who want a change of pace. The downside is that even if they're intended to be permanent additions rather than limited-time specials, they can often be discontinued without explanation. That's what happened to Culver's prime rib sandwich meal, which disappeared from the menu in the early 2010s.
The Wisconsin-based chain is generally known for its unique ButterBurgers, which are made from three different beef cuts, as well as its cheese curds and frozen custard. It also used to offer two prime rib sandwiches: the Shaved Prime Rib, with sliced, oven-roasted beef, Swiss cheese, and red onions on a roll, and the Prime Rib and Mushroom Melt, with Swiss cheese and mushrooms.
Culver's has a wide selection of sauces, such as its Wisconsin Cheddar Sauce and creamy, tangy Signature Sauce, and people remembering the sandwiches on social media mentioned the ones they loved pairing with them, including horseradish and a limited-time A1 pepper mayonnaise. The prime rib sandwiches came up several times on Reddit among people discussing former Culver's menu items they want back, with one user saying the Prime Rib and Mushroom Melt "was possibly the best sandwich of all time."
Culver's cut its prime rib, but alternatives exist
Culver's never announced why it got rid of its prime rib sandwiches, but Redditors who appeared to be in the know said that part of the reason was the chain was trying to trim its menu at the time. "Big part was the cost, the product itself didn't have the highest profit margin," one user wrote. "Just got cut because of sodium and menu optimization," another said.
The closest thing the chain has on its menu as of mid-2026 is the Beef Pot Roast Sandwich, made with premium chuck roast that's slow-braised and hand-shredded. It comes plain on a bun, but customers can add their choice of cheese, horseradish, or Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce, along with toppings like grilled onions, mushrooms, and pickles.
Culver's may have dropped the prime rib sandwich ball, but if you're craving one, fast-casual chain Potbelly might have the answer. Its Prime Rib Steak sandwich comes with sliced meat, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions made in-house, garlic aioli, and its optional signature hot peppers if you want a kick of heat.