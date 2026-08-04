How Jersey Mike's Gets Its Shredded Lettuce So Thin

Jersey Mike's has been rewarded with Reddit's stamp for the absolute best sub sandwich chain (although you should think twice about ordering this Jersey Mike's sub). There is just something so appealing about the way it does things, like the mix of red wine vinegar and oil (referred to as the "juice") and the two-ingredient spice blend that gives the subs their signature flavor. There is also the way Jersey Mike's slices its lettuce, so thin it's like paper that has gone through a shredder, creating a satisfyingly crunchy, but not overwhelming, bite. How do the sandwich artists achieve such perfection? Well, they have a little help from the same slicer upon which they cut the meats.

It's actually a more involved process than you might think. The day before the lettuce gets used, employees "bop" it against a hard surface, essentially smushing it down to loosen it up. Some then triple-stack (or even quadruple-stack, or more) the leafy greens on the slicer for efficiency's sake, and then press firmly as they run it across the moving blade.

This results in those super thin shards we all know and love, but that's not even the final step. The workers then go in with their hands, manually breaking up the lettuce into smaller pieces, so that when they go to grab it to put in your sandwich, they aren't picking up long, straggly strands.