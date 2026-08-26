8 Of The Best Japanese-Inspired Items You Should Buy At Costco

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Japanese cuisine is internationally recognized for its clean, simple flavors that are also really satisfying — enough to make it hugely popular in the United States. While enjoying dishes like sushi, ramen, and katsu at restaurants can be a lot of fun, if you're truly passionate, nothing beats enjoying these foods at home in your pajamas (especially while binge-watching your favorite anime shows). As a popular members-only bulk retailer, Costco is known for its great values on household staples. However, the warehouses now carry many specialty items from all over the world, including Japanese products and Japanese-inspired items.

Below are eight items that you should add to your cart on your next Costco shopping excursion if you love Japanese food. They include everything from kitchen staples and beverages to fun snacks that make great party favors. Keep in mind this is just a taste of the Japanese-inspired selections at Costco, and additional items are available in stores. And of course, availability and pricing may vary by location.