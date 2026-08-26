8 Of The Best Japanese-Inspired Items You Should Buy At Costco
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Japanese cuisine is internationally recognized for its clean, simple flavors that are also really satisfying — enough to make it hugely popular in the United States. While enjoying dishes like sushi, ramen, and katsu at restaurants can be a lot of fun, if you're truly passionate, nothing beats enjoying these foods at home in your pajamas (especially while binge-watching your favorite anime shows). As a popular members-only bulk retailer, Costco is known for its great values on household staples. However, the warehouses now carry many specialty items from all over the world, including Japanese products and Japanese-inspired items.
Below are eight items that you should add to your cart on your next Costco shopping excursion if you love Japanese food. They include everything from kitchen staples and beverages to fun snacks that make great party favors. Keep in mind this is just a taste of the Japanese-inspired selections at Costco, and additional items are available in stores. And of course, availability and pricing may vary by location.
Homai California Calrose Rice is the foundational ingredient you need
Calrose is a variety of rice developed in the United States in the 1940s, and its medium-sized grains closely resemble the type of rice that is most commonly consumed in Japan. This makes it an ideal choice for making temaki and maki sushi (there is a difference), along with all sorts of other Japanese specialties. This 25-pound bag will ensure you have a generous supply of this fundamental ingredient for any and all of your Japanese culinary creations.
Homai California Calrose Rice is available at Costco for $17.99.
Enjoy a comforting of bowl of Japanese noodle soup with Lotus Foods Millet & Brown Rice Ramen
Japan has many ramen varieties, and even more have been developed outside the soup's country of origin. This version from Lotus Foods is made with millet and brown rice, making it suitable for people who don't consume gluten. But don't think of it as a mere alternative to the traditional kind; customers say it has a pleasant chewiness and nutty flavor, making it ideal for bolder preparations like curry ramen or spicy tonkotsu ramen.
Purchase Lotus Foods Organic Millet & Brown Rice Ramen at Costco for $10.99.
Give your fried foods a tsunami of umami with Kewpie Mayonnaise
If you don't know this viral Japanese mayonnaise, here's the scoop: Its intense umami flavor delivers an incredible hit of savoriness, and the squeeze bottle has a star-shaped nozzle that makes a dollop of mayonnaise look very elegant. It's a popular condiment for all kinds of dishes, from fried chicken to okonomiyaki pancakes. You can turn it into a plethora of sauces, from tartar to ranch. As the best store-bought mayonnaise, you may never go back to your old favorite brand after trying it.
24-ounce bottles of Kewpie Mayonnaise are available at Costco for $7.49.
Hi-Chew Fruit Chew candies have a satisfying texture you'll want to keep experiencing
These Japanese candies have become ubiquitous in the United States thanks in part to their unique texture, which is almost like a combination of taffy and chewing gum. Hi-Chew also has strong flavors that actually taste like fruit and sometimes even contain seeds, like in its kiwi variety. Typically sold in foil packs, Costco carries large bags full of individually wrapped candies featuring four creamy fruit flavors, including mango and green apple. They make great party favors or Halloween treats.
30-ounce bags of Hi-Chew Fruit Chews, Original Mix are available at Costco for $11.99.
Pocky Cream Covered Biscuit Sticks are a not-too-sweet treat that can jazz up your desserts
Another Japanese confection that's hugely popular outside its country of origin, Pocky consists of thin, unsweetened cracker sticks coated with chocolate but only about two-thirds of the way, so you don't get your fingers messy. It comes in cute cardboard boxes so the delicately crispy sticks don't get crushed. Besides eating them on their own, they make attractive garnishes for ice cream, cake, and other desserts, or you can use them to practice your air drumming.
A 10-pack case of Pocky Cream Covered Biscuit Sticks, Chocolate is available at Costco for $10.99.
Meiji Hello Panda Cookies are cute enough to brighten anyone's day
These cookies from Meiji, an iconic Japanese brand, are shaped like little panda heads, and each fingertip-sized biscuit features an illustration of a cartoon panda performing a human activity. As if that wasn't reason enough to buy them, each treat is also filled with luscious chocolate cream.
A 32-pack of Meiji Hello Panda Chocolate Creme Filled Cookies is available at Costco for $12.99.
Sencha Naturals Ceremonial Matcha lets you enjoy a Japanese tea ceremony at home
Matcha is in all sorts of foods these days, from lattes to ice cream. Its grassy notes, caffeine kick, and vibrant green color have made it a hit globally, and now you can create your own matcha delicacies with this ceremonial-grade (meaning the highest quality) variety from Costco. If you follow the method used for tea ceremonies in Japan, it's actually one of the drinks that has more caffeine than coffee.
Purchase a set of three 1.06-ounce tins of Sencha Naturals Emperor's Ceremonial Matcha Green Tea Powder Tin at Costco for $39.99.
Enjoy quality Japanese green tea on the go with Ito En Oi Ocha Green Tea
Ito En is a Japanese company with a global presence that started out selling packaged tea leaves. It has since expanded to bottled, ready-to-drink teas, including this 100% Japanese-grown green tea. Unlike other brands, this one preserves the leaves' refreshing, grassy notes. One sip, and you'll be shouting "Oi ocha!" for more, part of the company's brand name that means "Tea, please!"
A 12-pack of Ito En Oi Ocha Unsweetened Green Tea is available at Costco for $21.99.