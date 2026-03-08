The Best Store-Bought Mayo Brand Is A Japanese Staple

Not everyone loves mayonnaise, but there's no denying the condiment is a pantry essential. So when you're out shopping for the emulsified mixture of egg yolks, acid, and oil, it's helpful to know which brands stand out. Thankfully, our own Food Republic reviewer sampled and ranked nine store-bought mayonnaise brands from worst to best, dipping into each condiment with fries. The top-tier offering? Iconic Japanese staple Kewpie.

Now over a century old, the Kewpie brand delivers a taste and texture unlike other mayos. The condiment exclusively employs yolks (opposed to whole eggs) and no water, which results in an extra-rich, creamy, deeply-colored mayonnaise. The savory composition is further escalated by the inclusion of MSG (so long as you buy the type produced in Japan), all contrasted by a bold yet complex tanginess that emerges from a signature vinegar blend as well as mysterious "spices" listed on the ingredients. The American version is gluten-free (the Japanese one uses soy sauce, which typically contains wheat), and it swaps MSG for nutritional yeast to mimic that umami taste.

Kewpie's distinct palate is both beloved by chefs and cherished in households. For some, the brand even serves as a conversion to mayo altogether: "I didn't really like mayonnaise as a condiment growing up ... I really feel Kewpie has opened my eyes to how good mayonnaise can and should be," noted a Reddit user. Sold in the easy-to-spot soft plastic bottles branded with a baby logo, it's a variety not to miss.