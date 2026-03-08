The Best Store-Bought Mayo Brand Is A Japanese Staple
Not everyone loves mayonnaise, but there's no denying the condiment is a pantry essential. So when you're out shopping for the emulsified mixture of egg yolks, acid, and oil, it's helpful to know which brands stand out. Thankfully, our own Food Republic reviewer sampled and ranked nine store-bought mayonnaise brands from worst to best, dipping into each condiment with fries. The top-tier offering? Iconic Japanese staple Kewpie.
Now over a century old, the Kewpie brand delivers a taste and texture unlike other mayos. The condiment exclusively employs yolks (opposed to whole eggs) and no water, which results in an extra-rich, creamy, deeply-colored mayonnaise. The savory composition is further escalated by the inclusion of MSG (so long as you buy the type produced in Japan), all contrasted by a bold yet complex tanginess that emerges from a signature vinegar blend as well as mysterious "spices" listed on the ingredients. The American version is gluten-free (the Japanese one uses soy sauce, which typically contains wheat), and it swaps MSG for nutritional yeast to mimic that umami taste.
Kewpie's distinct palate is both beloved by chefs and cherished in households. For some, the brand even serves as a conversion to mayo altogether: "I didn't really like mayonnaise as a condiment growing up ... I really feel Kewpie has opened my eyes to how good mayonnaise can and should be," noted a Reddit user. Sold in the easy-to-spot soft plastic bottles branded with a baby logo, it's a variety not to miss.
Kewpie offers a mayo experience unlike other brands
As enjoyed by our reviewer, Kewpie shines on simple applications like fries, or lends a nice backbone between slices of bread (like on a tasty Japanese egg sandwich), as well as delectably binds together a potato salad. Yet to really understand what makes this mayo special, examine the abundance of recipes tailored specifically for Kewpie.
Opposed to other brands, this mayo comes extra thick — hence its packaging in a squeezable bottle — which lends advantages for sauce creation. Kewpie creates a flavorful chili-spiced dip that won't turn runny or a salad dressing with an extra creamy structure. So whether you're drizzling an aesthetic mayo finish atop okonomiyaki, adding moisture to a spicy tuna bowl, or crafting an instant ramen flavor boost, Kewpie delivers a robust texture unlike competitors.
Not to mention, Kewpie's beloved egg-forward, tangy-umami palate also separates it from the field. A plastic bottle of this condiment holds an impressive density of flavor, letting the mayo define recipes. "Kewpie and Sriracha on top of ANYTHING," recommended an enthusiastic Reddit commenter, while others relish the flavor atop everything from fried chicken to boiled eggs. For some, Kewpie's boldness might even overwhelm, but if you're looking for a mayo for character, this popular brand is for you.