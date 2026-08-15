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Caffeine is one of the most widely consumed psychoactive drugs in the world. It's featured so regularly in the lives of many that most don't give its ubiquity a second thought. It primarily affects the central nervous system, and its primary impact on our bodies is to help alleviate tiredness — which is why so many people think the best time to drink coffee is after waking up. Coffee is one of the most popular caffeinated beverages in the U.S., and a 2014 study published by the Journal of Food and Chemical Toxicology reported that 85% of the population drinks caffeine daily. Regular drip coffee also has high concentrations of caffeine — around 12 milligrams per ounce. This is more than most caffeinated beverages, including teas, sodas, and even many energy drinks. However, there are quite a few beverages that contain even more caffeine per serving, and some of them might surprise you.

Below are 13 drinks with more caffeine than coffee, ranging from common energy drinks to high-octane teas and traditional ritual beverages. Please be aware that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advises adults not to consume more than 400 milligrams of caffeine in a day. Please use caution when consuming the items below, and consult a physician if you have any doubts or concerns.