13 Drinks With More Caffeine Than Coffee
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Caffeine is one of the most widely consumed psychoactive drugs in the world. It's featured so regularly in the lives of many that most don't give its ubiquity a second thought. It primarily affects the central nervous system, and its primary impact on our bodies is to help alleviate tiredness — which is why so many people think the best time to drink coffee is after waking up. Coffee is one of the most popular caffeinated beverages in the U.S., and a 2014 study published by the Journal of Food and Chemical Toxicology reported that 85% of the population drinks caffeine daily. Regular drip coffee also has high concentrations of caffeine — around 12 milligrams per ounce. This is more than most caffeinated beverages, including teas, sodas, and even many energy drinks. However, there are quite a few beverages that contain even more caffeine per serving, and some of them might surprise you.
Below are 13 drinks with more caffeine than coffee, ranging from common energy drinks to high-octane teas and traditional ritual beverages. Please be aware that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advises adults not to consume more than 400 milligrams of caffeine in a day. Please use caution when consuming the items below, and consult a physician if you have any doubts or concerns.
GNC Beyond Raw Lit energy drinks are candy-inspired
If you only need a little more of a jolt than what you'd get from a cup of coffee, GNC's Beyond Raw Lit line of energy drinks may be a good introduction to high-octane beverages. Each 16-ounce can packs 250 milligrams of caffeine, or 15.62 milligrams per ounce. Lit comes in fun candy flavors, like gummy sharks, gummy worms, and snow cone.
Purchase a 12-pack of Beyond Raw Lit energy drinks on Amazon for $23.99.
Huel offers energy drinks in refreshing, fruity flavors
Each 12-ounce can of Huel energy drink contains 200 milligrams of caffeine, or 16.7 milligrams per ounce. It's available in refreshing flavors such as pineapple mango, cherry & raspberry, blue raspberry, and watermelon. On top of providing you with energy, each can contains over 1,000 milligrams of electrolytes to help keep you hydrated, along with other vitamins and minerals.
Purchase a four-pack of Huel energy drinks at Walmart for $36.45.
Alani Nui has whimsical flavors, but still keeps things natural
The flavors of Alani Nu's energy drinks will remind you of a carnival, with cotton candy and cherry slush being among the options. Nevertheless, these beverages use natural flavorings and no artificial dyes. They also include B vitamins and have over 16 milligrams of caffeine per ounce, which comes out to 200 milligrams in a single-serve 12-ounce can.
Purchase Alani Nu at Walmart starting at $2.67.
Celsius Essential Energy Drinks feature a wide array of options
Whether you like fizzy drinks or prefer something without bubbles, Celsius boasts a lot of variety in its lineup, including tropical fruit flavors like guava, mango, and passion fruit. These popular beverages are free of sugar or aspartame and contain seven essential vitamins. Celsius drinks deliver 16 milligrams of caffeine per 12-ounce can.
Purchase a Celsius Essential Energy Drink at Walmart starting at $2.28.
Bang Energy drinks hit you with a pop of energy
The bold, highly caffeinated energy drinks from Bang feature a diverse array of flavors, including limited-edition collaborations with social media influencers, such as the Any Means Orange flavor from content creator group Any Means Possible (AMP). The beverages combine the best features of energy and sports drinks and are actually endorsed by sports trainers. A 16-ounce can of Bang packs 18.75 milligrams of caffeine per ounce, or 330 milligrams per can.
Purchase Bang Energy at Walmart for $2.48.
Reign Total Body Fuel offers a lighter-tasting alternative
The Reign cans feature a Trojan-helmet-inspired logo, and the energy drink brand itself is marketed towards gym enthusiasts. The 300 milligrams of caffeine in each can — just over 18 milligrams per ounce — are intended to power you through a workout. One of the draws of this energy drink, though, is that it's not as sweet as many of its competitors, making it easier to chug one down before you start pumping iron.
Purchase a 12-pack of Reign Total Body Fuel at Walmart for $29.76.
Bucked Up energy drinks may do more than just keep you awake
When someone tells you to "buck up," it's meant to encourage a more positive perspective. On top of Bucked Up Energy drinks providing 300 milligrams of caffeine per can, they contain TeaCrine, a patented supplement said to boost one's mood, though this hasn't been confirmed by the FDA. Other Bucked Up components claim to improve focus, stamina, agility, and stress levels. The can's fine print states that this product is not recommended for consumers under 18.
Purchase a four-pack of Bucked Up Energy at Walmart for $26.99.
Zest Focus & Energy Tea is a caffeine powerhouse you can fit inside your pocket
Tea typically has less caffeine than coffee, unless you opt for something like Zest Focus & Energy teas, which come in several flavors and are sold as individual sachets or loose leaf. An 8-ounce serving carries 150 milligrams of caffeine. The best part is you can adjust the concentration, so you can make one strong cup or a couple of weaker ones to sip throughout the day.
Purchase a pack of 20 Zest High Caffeine Energy Tea bags at Amazon for $18.98.
Underdog Performance Drinks keep ingredients minimal
The sugar-free energy drinks from Underdog have a pretty pared-down ingredients list that includes lion's mane extract, a common component in mushroom coffee. These shaggy-looking fungi have a bunch of reported health benefits, such as reducing anxiety, encouraging brain cell production, and increasing metabolism. Each 12-ounce can contains 249 milligrams of caffeine, or 20.75 milligrams per ounce. Underdog Performance Drinks come in a number of flavors, including a limited-edition variety celebrating the United States' 250th birthday.
Purchase a 12-pack of Underdog Performance Drinks at Walmart for $23.99.
Matcha packs a lot of caffeine when made traditionally
Japanese-style matcha has become popular throughout the world. It's used in lattes at popular coffee chains and in store-bought ice creams. You won't get its full caffeine potency unless it is prepared in the traditional manner: approximately 3 ounces of water for every 2 grams of tea powder. It's the type of preparation you may enjoy at a Japanese tea ceremony, and it imparts 21 milligrams of caffeine per ounce. It does require special equipment to prepare, and the tea powder can be expensive, but there are some great matcha brands for beginners to experiment with.
Wired X344 displays its strength on the can
Some beverages may require you to take out a magnifying glass to find out how much caffeine you're getting, but Wired X344's caffeine content is right in the name. Each 16-ounce can contains 344 milligrams of caffeine, or 21.5 milligrams in every ounce. There's an original sweet and tart flavor (also available sugar-free), or you can opt for strawberry lemonade or mixed berry. These beverages also include B vitamins, which can promote the growth of red blood cells. Wired X344 is only sold in certain U.S. states at select retailers.
HiCAF Teas can give you nearly twice the caffeine as a cup of coffee
The Republic of Tea has been around since 1992, providing tea lovers with top-quality leaves and brews. Its line of high-caffeine teas, aptly named HiCAF, features a variety of flavors and strengths. One of its most powerful is toasted coconut black tea, which packs 23.3 milligrams of caffeine per ounce. You can drink it at full strength or dilute it for a less intense experience. Brew it hot or add a few bags to a pitcher of water to make sun tea.
Purchase a 50-bag canister of Republic of Tea's HiCAF® Toasted Coconut Black Tea at Amazon for $17.50.
Spike Shooter will make coffee seem like water
It may sound like an energy shot, but Spike Shooter is actually a 12-ounce pre-workout energy drink containing 300 milligrams of caffeine per can. It's so strong, in fact, that a large-print warning on the can advises not to drink more than one per day. There's only one proprietary flavor, and each can also includes a hefty dose of vitamin B-12. Distribution of Spike Shooter is limited, but you can monitor its availability on the company's website.