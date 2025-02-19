Temaki Vs Maki: What Makes These Sushi Rolls Different?

While there are many common types of sushi, temaki and maki refer specifically to the shapes and outer layer of the food. However, even this isn't 100% concrete, so we spoke with Dr. Jae Choi, executive chef and owner of Yakitori Jinbei, to answer our sushi questions.

"Temaki is usually prepared and presented as hand roll, in which the item would fit in your fingers and you could eat it as finger food," Dr. Choi says. "It could be in the shape of a cone, cylindrical, or even a taco shape." No makisu bamboo mats or specialty knives are required for this dish. Instead, sushi chefs expertly manipulate nori like a crepe's wrapping, delicately encompassing the ingredients for convenient consumption.

Maki, however, is more similar to what many people think of as sushi. "Makis are usually made in a log shape and are cut into smaller pieces to enjoy one bite at a time," says Dr. Choi. Requiring a makisu, these are far more difficult to create as they must firmly hold their shape for proper slicing.