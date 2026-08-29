The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Breakfast Spot In Your State

Nothing beats starting off your day with a delicious meal. Whether your go-to is a stack of fluffy pancakes, perfectly fried sunny-side-up eggs, or expertly-seasoned avocado toast, there's no shortage of great breakfast options out there. There are plenty of breakfast-specific chains out there, but we all know a memorable morning meal doesn't have to come from a place like IHOP. In fact, sometimes the hole-in-the-wall restaurants you barely notice can end up taking you by surprise.

That's especially true for breakfast, the most important meal of the day — the cozier and homier the restaurant, the better it seems to taste, no matter where you are in the country. But since weren't able to embark on a nationwide breakfast food tour, we relied on a mix of public opinion, local and national press, TV features, and notable food awards to make our selections. From historic, old-school diners to newer neighborhood gems, discover where you can find the best hole-in-the-wall breakfast in every state.