The Best Hole-In-The-Wall Breakfast Spot In Your State
Nothing beats starting off your day with a delicious meal. Whether your go-to is a stack of fluffy pancakes, perfectly fried sunny-side-up eggs, or expertly-seasoned avocado toast, there's no shortage of great breakfast options out there. There are plenty of breakfast-specific chains out there, but we all know a memorable morning meal doesn't have to come from a place like IHOP. In fact, sometimes the hole-in-the-wall restaurants you barely notice can end up taking you by surprise.
That's especially true for breakfast, the most important meal of the day — the cozier and homier the restaurant, the better it seems to taste, no matter where you are in the country. But since weren't able to embark on a nationwide breakfast food tour, we relied on a mix of public opinion, local and national press, TV features, and notable food awards to make our selections. From historic, old-school diners to newer neighborhood gems, discover where you can find the best hole-in-the-wall breakfast in every state.
Alabama: Salem's Diner in Homewood
Located in Homewood, Salem's Diner is beloved for its old-school diner charm, friendly owners, and tasty breakfast. It's considered a Homewood icon and is one of Alabama's most discussed breakfast spots on social media, thanks in part to its impressive portions. One of the diner's most popular menu items is "The Trashcan," which includes hashbrowns, onions, peppers, tomatoes, cheese, and sausage, which can be ordered "With Lid" (meaning with two eggs) for an additional $1.
(205) 877-8797
2913 18th St S, Birmingham, Al 35209
Alaska: The Rookery Cafe in Juneau
Located in Juneau, The Rookery Cafe is known for excellent coffee, fresh desserts and pastries, and tasty breakfasts like its hailed eggs Benedict. Many customers say it's the perfect place to bring an out-of-town visitor or enjoy a coffee date. With high rankings on travel sites and numerous Reddit mentions, the cafe has become a clear local favorite.
(907) 463-3013
111 Seward St, Juneau, AK 99801
Arizona: Joe's Diner in Phoenix
A fan favorite Central Phoenix diner known for its pancakes, Joe's Diner specializes in breakfast and lunch. In fact, it's only open from 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Blueberry pancakes served with lemon curd are a specialty here, but customers praising the diner online say you can't go wrong no matter what you order.
(602) 535-4999
4515 N 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Arkansas: The Root Cafe in Little Rock
The Root Cafe is a beloved farm-to-table breakfast spot in Little Rock. Considered by many to have the city's best breakfast, customers have shared their love for its biscuits and cinnamon rolls on social media and travel sites. While the cafe opened in 2011, it recently opened a second location in Breckenridge Village, another Little Rock neighborhood, in 2025.
(501) 414-0423
1500 S Main St, Little Rock, AR 72202
California: The Serving Spoon in Inglewood
The Serving Spoon prides itself on "bringing Southern joy" to Inglewood, California. Customers have praised the comfort food restaurant for its homestyle cooking, friendly staff, and overall consistency. With stellar rankings on travel sites as the best breakfast and brunch in Inglewood, the Serving Spoon is clearly a gem. The restaurant also earned national recognition after winning a James Beard America's Classics Award in 2026.
(310) 412-3927
1403 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302
Colorado: Butcher Block Cafe in Denver
The Butcher Block Cafe is one of the most highly recommended breakfast spots on the r/denverfood subreddit. Founded by three brothers in 1979, the restaurant has now expanded to three locations, but the original 38th St. location still retains its hole-in-the-wall, mom-and-pop charm. The Butcher Block Cafe is best known for its legendary cinnamon rolls, which are made fresh twice a week and available daily.
(303) 295-2915
1701 38th St, Denver, CO 80216
Connecticut: The Corner Restaurant in Milford
The Corner Restaurant in Milford, Connecticut is a favorite among Reddit users, with diners praising its wide variety of breakfast options, some of which have been (lovingly) described as "unusual." The menu ranges from pancakes to more unique offerings such as spiced duck and goat cheese medallions. The restaurant even earned a feature on a Cooking Channel show called "Road Trip with G. Garvin."
(203) 882-1150
105 River St, Milford, CT 06460
Delaware: The Peach Blossom Eatery in Newark
The Peach Blossom Eatery has been highly recommended by customers for its delicious food and drinks, cool atmosphere, and friendly staff. The restaurant prides itself on incorporating local ingredients into its dishes, and customers have plenty of favorites. From tasty cocktails and stellar coffee to combo plates and homemade scrapple, diners keep coming back.
(302) 715-3392
76 E Main St, Newark, DE 19711
Florida: The Blue Hen Cafe in St. Augustine
The Blue Hen is a hidden gem in St. Augustine that has been praised for its affordable prices, with standout dishes including the Southern Omelette and Chicken Biscuits (which come with some pretty tasty peach butter). The Blue Hen Cafe serves its full breakfast menu from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with a limited number of breakfast items on the lunch menu until the restaurant's 2:00 p.m. closing time.
(904) 217-3777
223 W King St A, St. Augustine, FL 32084
Georgia: Home grown GA in Atlanta
Known for its Southern breakfast, which customers have said is "in a class of its own," Home grown GA has earned plenty of recognition since its opening in 2010. The restaurant's featured in Michelin Guide and appeared in episode of Apple TV's "Cape Fear." But locals don't love Home grown GA because of its accolades. With wood paneling, comfy booths, and bright yellow retro breakfast counter, the charm here is in the details.
(404) 222-0455
968 Memorial Dr SE, Atlanta, GA 30316
Hawaii: Kihei Caffe in Kihei
Located in Maui, Kihei Caffe is beloved for its speedy service and popular menu items like its Iced Ube Latte, Loco Moco, and Banana Macadamia Nut Pancakes. Rated first for breakfast and brunch in Maui by customers on travel sites, the restaurant originally opened in the town of Kihei before expanding to locations at the Maui Coast Hotel and in Lahaina.
(808) 879-2230
1945 S Kihei Rd, Kihei, HI 96753
Idaho: Moon's Kitchen Cafe in Boise
Moon's Kitchen Cafe has earned a reputation as one of the best breakfast spots in Idaho. While the cafe boasts numerous tasty menu items, customers especially recommend its eggs Benedict and crepes. This Boise classic has even earned some visits from celebs, namely Pierce Brosnan of James Bond fame.
(208) 385-0472
800 W Main St Ste 230, Boise, ID 83702
Illinois: Charlie Parker's in Springfield
Many customers believe Charlie Parker's is a classic and praise the diner for its massive 16-inch pancakes and its signature "Horseshoe." If you're unfamiliar, the latter dish consists of two slices of Texas toast topped with your choice of meat (options range from bacon to chicken fingers), French fries or tater tots, and cheese sauce. The restaurant also gained notoriety after it appeared on Food Network's "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives" in 2007.
(217) 241-2104
700 W North St, Springfield, IL 62704
Indiana: Charlie Brown's Pancake and Steak House in Speedway
Located in Speedway, Indiana, Charlie Brown's Pancake and Steak House is a true breakfast joint that's frequently recommended by Reddit users for its old-school diner ambiance and affordable breakfast plates. It's especially worth a visit for racing fans. With its close proximity to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the diner pays homage to the sport through its decor, which includes donated memorabilia.
(317) 243-2502
1038 N Main St, Indianapolis, IN 46224
Iowa: The Dandy Lion in Iowa City
Tucked between shops in downtown Iowa City, The Dandy Lion serves what many customers consider some of the best breakfast in Iowa City. The menu is full of delicious options, from cinnamon rolls to avocado toast. And you can't forget about the waffles. The Dandy Lion rotates its waffle offerings, announcing the weekly flavor on its social media channels every Wednesday.
(319) 358-6400
111 S Dubuque St, Iowa City, IA 52240
Kansas: Doo-Dah Diner in Wichita
Doo-Dah Diner may have first opened in 2012, but with checkered floors, bright yellow walls, and classic red bar stools, it has the charm of an old-school diner. The restaurant is a Wichita staple, with many locals calling it the best breakfast in town. While the Doo-Dah serves plenty of tasty dishes, one of its biggest draws is the monkey bread. The sweet treat is complimentary and served to diners after they're seated.
(316) 265-7011
206 E Kellogg St, Wichita, KS 67202
Kentucky: Anchor Grill in Covington
Anchor Grill has been serving Covington locals since 1946. While it's unassuming on the outside, once you step inside you'll be met with nautical-themed decor, giving the cash-only greasy spoon a look all its own. Customers love the authenticity, welcoming atmosphere, and affordable prices. While you really can't go wrong when it comes to the menu, if you're looking for something specific to Northern Kentucky, opt for the goetta (a regional dish made with meat and oats).
(859) 431-9498
438 W Pike St, Covington, KY 41011
Louisiana: The Camellia Grill in New Orleans
Established in 1946, The Camellia Grill is a historic Louisiana diner that's been described by customers as "quintessential New Orleans." As the first New Orleans restaurant to hire African Americans to work in customer-facing roles, it holds an important place in the city's rich history. The restaurant is highly praised across the internet, with customers lauding its omelette, grits, and overall hospitality.
(504) 309-2679
626 S Carrollton Ave, New Orleans, LA 70118
Maine: Hot Suppa in Portland
Located in the West End of Portland, Maine, Hot Suppa was founded in 2006. The restaurant is situated in a 19th-century Victorian brick building, though its bright purple exterior and eclectic colorful decor gives it a more modern touch. Contrary to what its name suggests, this restaurant sticks to breakfast and lunch, focusing on Southern comfort food like chicken and waffles alongside breakfast classics like eggs Benedict.
(207) 871-5005
703 Congress Street, Portland, ME 04102
Maryland: Blue Moon Cafe in Baltimore
Blue Moon is so good that some diners online have mentioned they've even gone several mornings in a row; no wonder it was featured on Season 3 of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." Alongside traditional breakfast offerings like its Country Breakfast Burrito and Huevos Rancheros, it also offers some more creative dishes such as the Shut the Fluff Up French Toast which features a pretzel crust, peanut butter, marshmallow fluff, and a chocolate drizzle.
(410) 522-3940
1621 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD 21231
Massachusetts: Theo's Cozy Corner in Boston
Tucked away in Boston's North End, Theo's Cozy Corner offers some of the city's best breakfast. Seating only about 20 people at a time, the small, cash-only Boston eatery is as hole-in-the-wall as they come. The menu pairs American breakfast classics like large, fluffy diner pancakes and crispy home fries with Brazilian-inspired options. If you're looking for something more unique, try the Picanha Steak and Eggs (and don't forget the fan-favorite homemade Brazilian hot sauce).
(617) 241-0202
162 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113
Michigan: Roxy Cafe in Jackson
Roxy Cafe has been a Jackson staple since 1976. While the location is small, seating just 50 customers, the owners (who inherited the restaurant from their father) wouldn't have it any other way. They've pushed back against suggestions to move into a larger space, embracing the cafe's intimate atmosphere and close-knit relationships with regulars. Add in its affordable prices and large portions and it's easy to see why Roxy Cafe has developed such a loyal following.
(517) 788-7766
606 N W Ave, Jackson, MI 49202
Minnesota: Al's Breakfast in Dinkytown
Al's Breakfast in Dinkytown, Minnesota is the definition of a hole-in-the-wall. Founded in 1950, the breakfast restaurant has just 14 counter seats and occupies a building that's only 10 feet wide. But what Al's Breakfast lacks in spaciousness it makes up for in deliciousness. Customers especially love the restaurant's walnut blueberry pancakes, which have become its staple. Over the years, Al's has also gained national recognition, earning a James Beard America's Classics Award in 2004 and appearing on Season 1 of "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives."
(612) 331-9991
413 14th Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Mississppi: Brent's Drugs in Fondren
Brent's Drugs transports you to another era. Local pharmacist Alvin Brent originally opened the spot in 1946 as both a pharmacy and a soda fountain, and it soon became a fixture in the community. Today, customers still love the diner for its pancakes, milkshakes, and burgers (not traditional breakfast, we know, but we won't tell), as well as its retro turquoise booths and decor. The restaurant also made a brief appearance in the 2011 film "The Help."
(601) 366-3427
655 Duling Ave, Jackson, MS 39216
Missouri: Southwest Diner in St. Louis
Located on Southwest Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri, Southwest Diner is a local favorite. It stands out for its ability to bring classic American diner food and Southwestern flavors together on one menu. And it does both well. Standout dishes include the huevos rancheros, buttermilk cornmeal pancakes, and Jonathan's Fiery Scramble (which combines eggs with sambal oelek, sour cream, and Colby cheese).
(314) 260-7244
6803 Southwest Ave, St. Louis, MO 63143
Montana: Paul's Pancake Parlor in Missoula
Located in Missoula, Paul's Pancake Parlor is considered by several locals to be the best breakfast around. With an extensive menu, there's something for everyone at the cozy mom-and-pop diner. If you're having trouble, though, customers recommend the pancakes (shocking, right?). Paul's Pancake Parlor serves a whopping 18 pancake varieties, with favorites including the Sourdough Pancakes and the Caramel Pecan Nut Pancakes.
(406) 728-9071
2305 Brooks St, Missoula, MT 59801
Nebraska: Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha
Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch opened in 2007, and while it doesn't have decades of history behind it, the restaurant has certainly made a splash among Omaha locals. It's frequently recommended by Reddit users, who have suggested everything from the bacon to the eggs Benedict to the breakfast enchiladas. Bailey's serves breakfast all day, meaning you can enjoy those tasty breakfast enchiladas whenever you please — as long as you get there by the time it closes at 2:00 p.m.
(402) 932-5577
1259 S 120th St, Omaha, NE 68144
Nevada: Coffee Cup Cafe in Boulder City
With skis on the ceiling and surfboards on the wall, there's almost as much to look at as there is to eat at Coffee Cup Cafe. The family-run restaurant supplies a unique atmosphere you're sure to remember. Customers have raved about the huevos rancheros, the Godfather Omelet, and, perhaps most notably, the Bloody Mary. If it looks familiar at all, that might be because it was featured in the very first episode "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives."
(702) 294-0517
512 Nevada Way, Boulder City, NV 89005
New Hampshire: Polly's Pancake Parlor
Polly's Pancake Parlor has been serving breakfast in Sugar Hill, New Hampshire since 1938 to plenty of acclaim. Some customers claim the pancakes are the best anywhere, and the family-run restaurant even won a James Beard America's Classics Award in 2006. While the restaurant isn't exactly tiny, its cozy, wooden-paneled atmosphere and more remote location still gives it that hole-in-the-wall charm.
(603) 823-5575
672 Sugar Hill Rd, Sugar Hill, NH 03586
New Jersey: Summit Diner in Summit
In a state full of diners, Summit Diner is a New Jersey favorite, with Reddit users and NJ.com calling it the Garden State's best. Customers rave about the corned beef hash and, of course, the Taylor ham, egg, and cheese. But what really makes Summit Diner special is that it's been housed in a small rail car since its founding in 1928, giving it a special, old-school charm.
(908) 277-3256
1 Union Pl, Summit, NJ 07901
New Mexico: Café Fina in Santa Fe
This Santa Fe restaurant has a bright-yet-cozy atmosphere, complete with colorful artwork and wooden tables to serve its classic New Mexican breakfasts. From fluffy Cloud Cakes to the flavor-packed Eldorado Omelet, there's plenty worth trying on Cafe Fina's menu. And, of course, you can't go to the state that grows the most chile peppers without having some yourself, so make sure to order some classic New Mexico green or red chile (if not both).
(505) 466-3886
624 Old Las Vegas Hwy, Santa Fe, NM 87505
New York: B&H Dairy in the East Village
It's hard to get more hole-in-the-wall than B&H. The kosher and vegetarian dairy counter has just 12 stools and six small tables — a cozy setup maintained since its opening in 1938. Customers can't get enough of its affordable breakfast specials. The first combo comes with challah French toast, two eggs, home fries, and orange juice or tea all for just $10.50 — and by Manhattan standards, a breakfast deal like that is almost as impressive as the food itself.
(212) 505-8065
127 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003
North Carolina: Joey's Pancake House in Maggie Valley
Located in a small town called Maggie Valley, Joey's Pancake House is well worth the 40-minute drive from Asheville. The restaurant was first opened in 1966 before closing in 2001 following founder Joey O'Keefe's death. Eventually it re-opened in 2018 under new ownership, and since then, Joey's Pancake House has continued to earn plenty of praise, with some customers calling its pancakes the best in the area.
(828) 926-0212
4309 Soco Rd, Maggie Valley, NC 28751
North Dakota: The Shack on Broadway in Fargo
Located in Fargo, The Shack on Broadway is beloved by customers for many reasons. Customers applaud its generous portions, affordable prices, speedy, high-quality service, and, of course, tasty food. From pancakes and caramel rolls to country-fried steak and bacon, The Shack on Broadway has no shortage of standouts.
(701) 356-2211
3215 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Lucky's Café in Cleveland
Located within a renovated house in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood, Lucky's Cafe has a cozy, homey feel to match its rustic menu. Customers especially love the cheddar scallion biscuits, which are served with scrambled eggs and sausage gravy. And apparently Food Network agrees. The dish appeared on "Diners, Drive-In, & Dives" in 2009 and "The Best Thing I Ever Ate" in 2011. Apparently one visit wasn't enough for Guy Fieri either, as Lucky's was also featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" twice in 2020.
(216) 622-7773
777 Starkweather Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113
Oklahoma: Sherri's Diner in Oklahoma City
Sherri's Diner has been an OKC fixture since 1988. With checkered floors, red booths, and a 1950s-inspired jukebox, the family-owned restaurant is filled with vintage decor. Luckily, the food is just as captivating as its surroundings. Sherri's serves breakfast until its afternoon closing time, with menu favorites including the pancakes (which you should totally splurge on and add the pecans for just $1 — trust me), the chicken-fried steak, and biscuits and gravy.
(405) 634-4796
704 SW 59th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73109
Oregon: Gateway Breakfast House in Portland
With sizable portions, great prices, and a hole-in-the-wall reputation among customers, Gateway Breakfast House in Portland checks all our boxes. The small Portland restaurant serves up no-frills breakfasts, with many customers loving the restaurant's massive pancakes that are as big as the plate they're served on. Gateway Breakfast House does have one unexpected claim to fame: a visit from President Barack Obama in 2012. Apparently, even presidents appreciate a giant pancake every once in a while.
(503) 256-6280
11411 NE Halsey St, Portland, OR 97220
Pennsylvania: Dutch Eating Place in Philadelphia
Rather than a hole in the wall, Dutch Eating Place occupies a little corner of Philadelphia's iconic Reading Terminal Market, so we'll allow it. The counter-style restaurant specializes in Pennsylvania Dutch and Amish-style comfort food, with customers praising everything from the blueberry pancakes and French toast to apple dumplings with cream. From its friendly staff to its reputation as the best Amish food in Philly, Dutch Eating Place is definitely worth a visit if you're in the area.
(215) 922-0425
1136 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Rhode Island: Corner Cafe in Newport
This small Newport breakfast spot has developed quite the local following, with lines stretching around its eponymous corner on busy weekends. The Corner Cafe appears repeatedly in both Rhode Island and Newport-specific Reddit threads and has stellar ratings on travel sites. Its menu combines Portuguese, Irish, and American influences across its breakfast dishes, with customers recommending dishes like Mi Mi's Tacos (featuring eggs, avocado, black beans, cheddar cheese, cilantro, salsa, and sour cream on blue corn tortillas) and the Portuguese Sweet Bread Scrambler.
(401) 846-0606
110 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840
South Carolina: Bear-E-Patch Café in Charleston
Located in the West Ashley district, Bear-E-Patch Cafe is described by customers as a hidden gem with Southern charm. The menu is quite extensive — customers recommend the Country Fried Steak, which is served with sausage gravy, two eggs, potatoes, and toast, or Sue's Special, which comes with two eggs, potatoes, one pancake, and your choice bacon, ham, or sausage. Food Network personality and Charleston native Kardea Brown has called it her favorite breakfast in the city.
(843) 766-6490
1980-A, 1980 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29407
South Dakota: Ron's Cafe in Rapid City
Ron's Cafe doesn't have an official website, relying largely on Facebook and good old-fashioned word of mouth. And apparently, the word has gotten around. Locals repeatedly recommend Ron's Cafe, describing it as a true "slice of South Dakota" and "the definition of a hole in the wall." The classic diner has also earned praise for its friendly service and hearty portions. Customers say you can't go wrong with the corned beef hash.
(605) 791-2485
2332 W Main St, Rapid City, SD 57702
Tennessee: Elwood's Shack in Memphis
Tucked away in a Lowe's parking lot in Memphis, Elwood's Shack is a local stalwart. While it offers barbecue and comfort food, Elwood's also serves a pretty tasty country breakfast on weekdays until 10:30 a.m., as well as brunch on weekends until 3:00 p.m. Elwood's BBQ Burrito is a customer favorite – it features your choice of beef or pork, eggs, jalapeños, onions, potatoes, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and barbecue sauce. Not your average breakfast burrito, but would you expect anything less in Memphis?
(901) 761-9898
4523 Summer Ave, Memphis, TN 38122
Texas: Maria's Cafe in San Antonio
Maria's Cafe may be small, but its breakfast tacos have made a big impression. Established in 1989, the tiny restaurant, which has just six tables, is still run by Maria herself and has garnered a devoted following for its seriously delicious breakfast tacos. The San Antonio was also featured in the The New York Times in 2022. Despite the national attention, the humble restaurant has held onto its neighborhood feel.
Maria's Cafe
(210) 227-7005
1105 Nogalitos St, San Antonio, TX 78204
Utah: Lazy Day Cafe in Salt Lake City
Located in Salt Lake City's Millcreek neighborhood, Lazy Day Cafe frequently pops up in local discussions of the best hole-in-the-wall breakfast, with one menu item getting especially high praise: the Lemon Pancakes, served with a side of in-house buttermilk syrup. Prefer savory over sweet? The Lazy Day Breakfast, which comes with two eggs, a breakfast meat and side, and either toast or an English muffin, is another customer favorite.
(801) 953-0311
2020 E 3300 S Ste 23/24, Salt Lake City, UT 84109
Vermont: Up for Breakfast in Manchester
Up for Breakfast has been keeping Manchester fed since the 1980s. Floral curtains, stained-glass light fixtures, and red wooden paneling give the small restaurant a homey feel. You'll really have to get up for your breakfast here, as the restaurant is open from 7:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on weekdays and 7:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on weekends. Customers especially recommend the pancakes (some even say they're the best they've ever had).
(802) 362-4204
4935 Main St, Manchester Center, VT 05255
Virginia: Joe's Cafe in Sterling
Joe's Cafe may not be fancy, but for many customers, that's part of the appeal. The Sterling restaurant has been praised for offering that "classic diner experience," making it a go-to breakfast spot for many Northern Virginia locals. If you're looking for more than the typical American diner fare, Joe's Cafe also serves Chorizo Con Huevos, Huevos Rancheros, and Chitos's Spanish Scramble.
(703) 444-1118
45665 W Church Rd, Sterling, VA 20164
Washington: Marcia's Silver Spoon Cafe in Tacoma
Marcia's Silver Spoon Cafe may be a small place, but there's nothing small about the impression it leaves on its customers. Customers praise favorites like the Chicken Fried Steak and the Silver Spoon Scramble, which one Reddit user joked provides "enough food to feed a small army." Pair that with friendly service and old-school diner charm, and Marcia's proves that some of the best breakfast can be found in the most unassuming places.
(253) 472-0157
2601 S Tacoma Way, Tacoma, WA 98409
West Virginia: The Grind in Morgantown
For a slightly different take on hole-in-the-wall breakfast, head to The Grind in Morgantown. Rather than a classic greasy spoon, this cozy coffee shop gives you two morning essentials in one place: good breakfast food and a caffeine fix. With a name like "The Grind," it's only natural that the Morgantown spot excels in coffee, especially with its fan-favorite Maple Latte. For your main dish, opt for a bacon, egg, and cheese bagel (and consider a side of spicy mayo for a little kick).
https://abeaconofcoffeehope.square.site/
thegrindwv@gmail.com
168 Willey St, Morgantown, WV 26505
Wisconsin: The Curve in Madison
Between the red-and-white checkered floors and the silver bar stools, The Curve certainly earns its one customer's description as "the most old school diner of all the old school diners." The Madison institution has been serving classic, no-frills breakfast for 46 years in a small space with just a handful of tables and a counter. While the restaurant offers many hearty dishes, the homemade corned beef hash is one you definitely won't want to miss.
The Curve
(608) 251-0311
653 S Park St, Madison, WI 53715
Wyoming: Nora's Fish Creek Inn in Wilson
Located in Wilson, Wyoming, just outside of Jackson, Nora's Fish Creek Inn has been a local breakfast staple since 1982. The rustic log cabin restaurant is beloved by customers for dishes like its banana-bread French toast and huevos rancheros. And its reputation extends well beyond Wyoming, too. Nora's Fish Creek Inn received a James Beard America's Classics Award in 2012, appeared on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" in 2014.
(307) 733-7662
5600 WY-22, Wilson, WY 83014
Methodology
To make our selections for best hole-in-the-wall breakfast in every U.S. state, we relied on a mix of public opinion from travel sites and online forums, local and national press, prominent television features, and notable food awards.