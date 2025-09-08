The 15 Best Old-School Diners In The US

Lou Mitchell's is a stone's throw away from the sign announcing the start of Route 66, so many travelers start the iconic journey here. But this Chicago institution has been around since before the Mother Road, opening in 1923. Fun fact: Lou's father was the first in the country to serve what would later become an American staple — all-day breakfast. What a gift he has given us!

The original location sat across the street until 1949, when Lou's moved to its current home, which has since earned a spot on the National Register of Historic Places. It still has the original aluminum and glass facade. Step inside and you're walking on the same black and white terrazzo floors, sliding into the same booths that have welcomed everyone from politicians to celebrities. The energy here is infectious — always buzzing, often packed, but the wait becomes part of the experience when servers appear with complimentary milk duds and donut holes. It's a Greek tradition to offer something sweet to arriving guests, and Lou's has turned this gesture into part of its charm.

The real draw is the exceptional food that earned Lou's a spot in the Michelin Guide. Customers rave about the fluffy omelettes, house-made bread, crispy French toast, and excellent coffee. The quality comes from Lou's commitment to using premium ingredients; Angus beef, hand-cut fries, homemade marmalade, and fresh-squeezed juice. It's what keeps everyone coming back for more.



loumitchells.com

(312) 939-3111

565 W Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60661